It was to be a Sunday adventure with family and friends on the Colorado River.
“To be honest, we really didn’t expect to be able to get it out,” Melissa Inscho said, referring to the suddenly infamous capsized boat that had been stuck in the river west of Redlands Parkway for weeks.
So Inscho and her boyfriend Royce Duncombe convinced their friends Flip Ernst and Nathan Trump to forgo sleeping in on Sunday and join them at 8 a.m. at the river.
If they couldn’t get the boat out, then at least they would have a good time trying with the help of Inscho’s nephews and while their dogs ran and played in the water, she said.
Inscho and Duncombe already had been out to check on the boat Saturday evening, not knowing that earlier that day Kenneth Riskey had been at the same spot.
Riskey had worked to free the boat from a water vacuum that had secured it to the bottom of the river and thwarted Mesa County Search and Rescue’s early attempt to remove it using a 9:1 pulley system.
When Riskey left the boat, the vacuum had released, but the boat was still stuck at the motor point.
By the time Inscho, Duncombe, Ernst and Trump arrived on Sunday, the boat was settling again on the river bottom.
They used six 2x4s to get the boat righted, breaking three of the boards in the process.
“It took us maybe 15 minutes to flip the boat,” Inscho said.
And then they started bailing water out.
“The whole back end was completely submerged,” Inscho said.
They discovered that a plug had been pulled from the bottom of the boat, allowing water to pour in. Using a cap and plastic bag, they filled the hole and “it started to rise and started to float,” she said.
From there, the group dragged the boat upriver to the Blue Heron boat ramp.
“It took longer to pull it upstream against the current than it did flipping it,” Inscho said. “It would have been easier to float it to Fruita, but there was no way to steer it.”
At one point Duncombe unbolted the hydraulic engine and pried it off, putting it into the boat to even out the weight.
They never found the engine’s batteries, so unfortunately, those remain in the river somewhere, she said.
When they finally made it to the ramp, the group managed to get the boat onto the little trailer they had, then called the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, which put them in touch with the boat’s owner.
“He was super surprised we were able to get it out,” Inscho said.
For their efforts, the owner gave them the boat, she said.
“We’re going to fix it,” she said, explaining her boyfriend plans to tear the engine apart to see if he can repair it and get it running again.
The boat and the sharp, broken propeller were real hazards and it’s good they’re finally out of the river despite the bruises and cuts she and her friends received while doing it, said Inscho, who has floated the river for years.
“We love the river,” she said.