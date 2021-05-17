Kenneth Riskey first noticed the boat belly up in the Colorado River several weeks ago.
The boat, which got away from its owner and capsized in late April, was a couple hundred yards west of the Redlands Parkway bridge and solidly stuck in the Colorado River. Mesa County Search and Rescue members had been out to look over the boat and tried to get it out of the river, but the boat resisted their efforts.
“I'm pretty obsessive,” said Riskey, who is the owner of eBricks, a LEGO store, at 124 N. Seventh St.
The more he thought about the capsized boat, the more he became convinced there had to be a way to free it, especially since the propeller on the boat's motor was a hazard to anyone floating the river.
“I really like gray-line issues,” Riskey said, referring to situations where something needs to be fixed, but who exactly will do the fixing seems to be in question.
“Well, I'm up for the challenge,” he said.
He talked to friends who are part of Search and Rescue and learned that they had used a 9:1 pulley system to try to move the boat, but water inside the boat had created a vacuum, securing it to the bottom of the river and making it extremely tough to move.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Department told The Daily Sentinel for a May 13 story that the boat likely would have to remain in the river until winter when the water was lower.
Riskey also talked to the Sheriff's Department, letting them know he was going to check out the boat. “They didn't say no. And they definitely didn't encourage me to do it,” Riskey said.
On Friday, with his 6-year-old son at his side, Riskey waded out to the boat that “is way bigger in person than when you're standing on the bridge,” he said, putting its length at about 15 feet.
The river was only about 2 1/2 feet deep where the boat was located. “We kicked it around. This thing was not budging for anything,” he said.
So they went home, but Riskey couldn't let the issue go. About 1 a.m. Saturday he woke up with an idea. “I need to push water out by using bubbles. And that is what I did,” he said.
But first he tried out his theory with a couple containers in the kitchen sink. “This is worth some effort,” he told himself.
Saturday morning was “picture perfect” as Riskey and his son returned to the river with a five-gallon bucket, a crowbar and some sandwiches to munch on.
For a couple hours, Riskey repeatedly forced the upside-down bucket into the water at the side of the boat, each time tipping the submerged bucket slightly so the trapped air bubbles could escape into the boat.
Fortunately, the water temperature was nice for the work, he said.
His son watched while sitting or standing on the bottom of the boat, sometimes throwing rocks into the river. “It got a little long toward the end,” Riskey said.
Then suddenly, they both felt the boat shift. “I noticed it was kind of moving around like a loose tooth,” Riskey said.
The vacuum had released, so using the crowbar, he excavated the rocks and sand the boat had been on so it was only stuck on the motor point.
Then Riskey contacted the owner, whose information he received from Sheriff's Department. “This is what you need. A jack … and six to eight guys to get that out of there,” he told the boat's owner. “It was gone by Sunday night.”
“It's not terribly exciting,” Riskey said of freeing the boat. “It's just displacement of water with air.”
Getting involved to help solve a problem is more important, he said, admitting to some soreness in his back and hands from the work to free the boat.
There are some who “want to paint me like I did something great,” Riskey said. “I don't want it to be like that. I just want to inspire others. If you see something, do something.”