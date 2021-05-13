A capsized boat west of the 24 Road bridge will likely remain in the Colorado River until winter.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said removal of the boat is the responsibility of the boat’s owner and that, because of the river conditions, it will not be possible to remove the boat until the river is lower, which typically occurs in the winter.
“I do know that the boat owner has been very responsive and has been working with us on formulating a plan to get it removed,” Terlecky said.
With this boat likely staying in the river through the recreation season, Terlecky said it highlighted how important it is for other boats to study the river before heading out.
“This is a prime example of how the river changes,” Terlecky said. “The hazards in the river that you will need to be able to navigate change daily with the water flow, with the level, how fast the water is moving.”
If possible, Terlecky recommended studying the section of river you are planning to raft beforehand and note any possible hazards. She said those hazards could include everything from rocks to submerged tree limbs, as well as this boat.
“It’s always good if you are planning a trip on the river to scout the route ahead of time so that you know what to prepare for and what you have to navigate around,” Terlecky said. “This boat could potentially pose a hazard to people if they are not aware of it and they don’t know how to navigate around it.”
A couple of years ago, Terlecky said, the Mesa County Search and Rescue team saw a large number of river incidents because of high water flow. So far this year the water level has remained relatively low, but she said taking precautions like wearing a life jacket is still important.
“Be responsible on the river,” Terlecky said. “It may appear to be moving slow and something you can just float in an inner tube, but there are a lot of hidden dangers. Tree branches and things can easily pop a pool float and now your life is in danger in the water. That’s why we always recommend people wear a life jacket.”