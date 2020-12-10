From Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 11 cars were stolen in Grand Junction, a spike illustrative of a problem the Grand Junction Police Department has seen all year long.
“That is a huge number for us in one week. We’re used to seeing one or two every other week,” GJPD Sergeant Lonnie Chavez said.
Last week, GJPD reported that car thefts are up 20% compared to last year but Chavez said that number is closer to 50%. A total of 225 car thefts for this year were reported by the GJPD to begin the month. According to the department’s crime report, 200 were reported all of last year.
“2020 has been horrible all year long. Maybe it’s just that certain people are out of jail but we’ve had very high numbers all year long,” Chavez said.
The car thefts that have been reported to the GJPD also don’t appear to be happening in one place or in a particular area of town.
“It’s been really random,” Chavez added.
GJPD Investigations Technician Meghan Woodland, who’s been working stolen car investigations for seven years, said every investigation is different.
“Sometimes, the investigations can go pretty easy and other times the vehicle is abandoned with no suspect information and nothing to go off of,” Woodland said.
Chavez estimated that less than half of the investigations he’s involved in end up recovering the stolen vehicle.
“Our biggest push right now is to educate people. We’re just trying to get people to lock their property, take their keys with them when they get into the house. With patrol already overworked, we just want to get people to know it’s a problem,” he said.
Chavez has seen vehicles stolen off neighborhood streets, business parking lots and residential driveways.
“They are just picking whatever they can find,” he said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that more than 770,000 drivers have their vehicle stolen each year and suggests that vehicle owners should always close the windows, lock the doors and park in well-lit areas and to never leave valuables inside overnight, especially where they can be seen. Victims of vehicle theft are advised to contact the police immediately to file a stolen-vehicle report and contact their insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of discovery.
Surveillance video and doorbell cameras have also become essential tools in preventing vehicle theft and arresting those involved.
In September, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Robledo-Aispuro, 25, on charges relating to an overnight crime spree that included two counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft after community members shared home surveillance video. That same month, the Fruita Police Department posted several videos onto Facebook of two suspects checking to see if vehicles in the Orchard Valley Subdivision were unlocked.