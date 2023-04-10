A Carbondale Republican announced his intention of running to represent the 3rd Congressional District
Russ Andrews announced his candidacy on Monday that he willl challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the GOP primary in 2024.
Andrews is 29-year resident of Colorado where he works as a financial adviser. He has a Marine Engineering degree from SUNY Maritime College and has appeared weekly on KNFO radio speaking about finance and politics.
Andrews has served on local non-profit boards, provided golf lessons to children trough the Aspen Junior Golf Foundation, was the chief gate judge for all major Aspen ski races for nearly a decade, and has served as an Ambassador for the Snowmass Ski Area.
A key issue for Andrews, according to his news release, is to increase federal funding for the 3rd Congressional District, which trailed the average Colorado district in federal remittances by $1.1 billion (18.18%) in 2021. Andrews wants to use extra federal funds for repair and maintenance of roads.
Andrews also wants to ensure that congressional district remains a Republican seat.
“CD3 leans 9 percentage points Republican, yet our current Congresswoman carried the last election by a mere 546 votes,” Andrews said in the release.
On his website, Andrews said that "most Republican candidates should win by 29,000+ votes."
In the 2022 election, Boebert edged Aspen Democrat Adam Frisch by those 546 votes.
Frisch announced in February that will again run for the congressional seat but he will have a challenger in the Democratic primary.
Debby Burnett, a Gunnison County resident also announced her candidacy earlier this year..
Andrews said first priority if elected to congress is to reach out to other members of Congress and the Senate to find common ground on legislation he will be proposing if elected.