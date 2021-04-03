Carboy Winery, the fast-growing wine business founded on the Front Range, is expanding to its fourth location in the state after purchasing Mount Garfield Estate in Palisade.
The five-year old business began with a single location in Littleton and has since expanded to locations in Denver and Breckenridge, said Kevin Webber, one of the winery’s managing partners. The company began by bringing in wine pressed from out-of-state grapes, but has since invested in making wine with Colorado-grown grapes.
“In 2016 we started a negociant-style winery,” Webber said. “We grew into really changing the business model into Colorado viticulture as our main foot in growing our harvest every year. To date since inception, we’ve harvested over 340 tons of Colorado fruit and really made that the cornerstone of our wine program and business.”
Expanding to a location on the Western Slope in one of Colorado’s American Viticulture Areas (AVA) has been something Carboy has planned to do for some time, Webber said. When Mount Garfield came on the market, the company couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“It was always kind of in the back of our minds that we wanted to be out there,” Webber said. “It is one of Colorado’s two AVAs and we have a lot of strong partnerships with growers out in the Grand Valley that we’ve contracted with for our harvest. When we had an opportunity that presented itself, we were in the position to be able to take advantage of it.”
For the time being, the Palisade location will remain branded as Mount Garfield and continue to sell Mount Garfield wine, said managing partner of Carboy at Mount Garfield Estate James Melling. They plan to have a soft opening this summer when they will rebrand and bring in Carboy wine. You can get a taste of Carboy wine a little earlier at the Sip Into Spring event in Palisade on May 1, which Carboy is participating in.
Over the next year, Melling said the company will be investing in some improvements to the property, including planting vines and adding a rooftop patio for tastings. He said a grand opening will likely be next spring.
“We’ll do a soft opening later this year and give an introduction of Carboy to the area,” Melling said. “Then once the facility is up to the expectation and standards that we set for ourselves, for the Carboy brand, we’ll have the grand opening with the balcony to present that completed project.”
As for the Mount Garfield location, which is on G Road in Palisade, Melling said it fit the bill for the company for a variety of reasons.
“The view there at Garfield is just top notch,” Melling said. “We have a great view of the mountain and the winery’s namesake. The size of the vineyard was a big factor for us. We wanted a larger 10-acre plus vineyard.”
Melling said the location will allow them to get into sparkling wines in the Charmat style. Head Winemaker Tyzok Wharton said he’s excited to work with some of the varieties already planted at Mount Garfield.
“The production team was certainly thrilled to be working with Zweigelt, which is a red grape variety of Austrian origins,” Wharton said. “It’s cooler-climate capable. We’re excited that it is already planted and we’ll be planting more of that.”
There is still a lot of work ahead for Carboy, but all Webber, Melling and Wharton said they are excited to be joining the many wineries located in Palisade and on the Western Slope.