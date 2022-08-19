As the health sciences teacher at the District 51 Career Center, Lane Seger teaches his students about administering life-saving techniques — as the need for a hero can arise at any moment.
From now on, he’ll have a personal story to provide to his students on why such skills can be crucial and make the difference between life and death.
On the night of July 2, Seger was walking to his hotel room at the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge. He was there for the Colorado Association for Career and Technical Education Conference, but the conference would not go down as the most eventful element of his trip.
Down the hallway, he heard a scream, so he rushed to the source of the shrieks — the pool area — and found a man lying on the ground, suffering from a heart attack and near death.
The Florida man was vacationing with his wife and two children, but when the Rocky Mountain getaway quickly turning into a nightmare, his family could do little to help other than call for attention.
Delta County health care instructors, also at the conference, provided the man chest compressions, but sensing time was running out, Seger dashed to the front desk, grabbed an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine, returned to the pool and used the machine to administer electric shocks to the man’s heart.
Emergency medical technicians arrived a few minutes later and took the man to the hospital.
The stricken man survived.
“I was born to help people,” Seger said. “What initially I was thinking was that I’d been trained for this. I’ve been trained for this since I was in college. Now I teach it to my students and I ask my students every time, ‘Are you going to be able to handle yourself in an emergency situation?’ I teach my students to respond to situations like this, so if I’m going to ask them to do this, I’m going to do this myself.”
For his quick thinking and life-saving actions, Seger was recognized at this week’s District 51 Board of Education meeting, where he received a standing ovation.
In a district statement read by Board Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema, Career Center Principal Cam Wyatt said that Seger “acted on his CTE training” and has “hero DNA.”
Seger said that the experience will only make him a better health sciences instructor now that he has a profound personal experience to share with students.
He also said that he hopes this story will lead to more people, both students and the general population, learning how to respond in situations like these. He noted that this is why there are so many AED machines in places such as the Mesa Mall and Denver International Airport.
“We at the Career Center, as a whole, believe that you learn by doing, you learn by seeing and you learn from experiences,” Seger said. “If you can make something relatable to any student, whether it’s an elementary student or a high school student, you can grab their attention, and I think this makes it extremely relatable to them to be able to say, ‘This happened. This is actual, real-life stuff that you’ll be doing.’’
“That’s mainly what we teach here at the Career Center: real-world skills, and this is a real-world skill I believe all students and all people should know in general.”