CareFlight of The Rockies base manager Kelly Thompson has been a flight nurse with the nonprofit organization for four years, fulfilling a goal she’d had since childhood.
“I was flown by CareFlight as a teenager, and it really spurred what I wanted to do in life,” Thompson said.
She fell 60 feet in a climbing accident, breaking several bones along with injuries to her kidney and head, but she was rescued and flown out of danger by flight nurses, without whom she wouldn’t be here today.
“It made me want to do this, and I think I’ve come full circle,” Thompson said.
On Thursday, CareFlight of The Rockies celebrated 40 years of serving western Colorado and eastern Utah and providing air medical transport to anybody in the region since 1980.
The CareFlight team consists of flight nurses, paramedics, neonatal nurse practitioners, neonatal intensive care nurses, obstetrical nurses and respiratory therapists, providing critical help to people of all ages. Patients in need of transport to another hospital and hikers and climbers injured in the wilderness have been saved in CareFlights over the years.
Thompson started working at St. Mary’s Medical Center 20 years ago. While she has always wanted to be in the sky, being a flight nurse requires extensive training and confidence as a medical practitioner.
CareFlight includes two helicopters, which are medically equipped to carry one patient and the necessary medical personnel and equipment.
Thompson said one of the big differences between working in the helicopter and working on the ground is that you’re on your own in the helicopter.
“We don’t have doctors with us. We are making the decisions,” Thompson said. “We have to be the doctor, the respiratory nurse and pharmacist.”
Performing life-saving medical treatment on a helicopter flying several hundreds of feet off the ground comes with its own risk and complications as well.
“We have to deal with all sorts of other factors. Our environment is very small. There’s turbulence; it can be dark,” she said.
At night, the flight nurses wear night-vision goggles to see better when they have to. It’s a high-risk, high-stress environment.
“There are times there are awful outcomes. The patient population we are dealing with are often very sick or injured,” Thompson said. “But one day, I was at the grocery store and a lady in the parking lot asked if she could give me a hug. I had transported her daughter once.”
“Times like that make it worth any of the bad we have to go through,” she said.
CareFlight consists of 14 flight nurses and 18 paramedics.
Along with the helicopters, it also has a fixed wing aircraft equipped to transport up to two patients and four staff, and a critical care ground ambulance.
The 40th celebration was capped off with a last flight for longtime CareFlight nurse Kathy Shoemaker, who started with the organization in 1987 and retired earlier this year.
Thompson said Shoemaker had been pivotal in growing air medical in western Colorado and eastern Utah.