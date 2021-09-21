When Palisade resident Donna Golden learned late at night on June 14 that her mother, Hazel Place, had died that evening at a local assisted-living facility, she was told that her mom had had a good day, having been involved in activities and eating seconds for dinner before dying after she went to sit in the courtyard, Golden says.
She says she learned the truth from a source the next day. Her mom, who had Alzheimer's, had been outside since 2 p.m. on a day when the temperature in Grand Junction officially reached 102 degrees. Place was found dead from excessive heat at 8:30 that night, Golden said.
Three people accused of having been negligent in their role as caregivers at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in Grand Junction now have been charged in connection with the death of Place, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release Tuesday.
His office said in the release that an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Colorado Department of Law and the Grand Junction Police Department found that Jamie Johnston, 30; Jenny Logan, 50; and Letticia Martinez, 27; were responsible for Place's death. Investigators found she was left outside in the heat for six hours.
"I was told by one of the investigators that she did not have to die that day and I totally believe that," Golden said about her mother.
Johnston, Logan and Martinez face felony charges of negligent death of an at-risk person and criminally negligent homicide. Martinez and Johnston also are charged with second-degree forgery, a misdemeanor.
The forgery charge against Martinez allegedly involves falsifying a record of patient medication administration, while Johnston is accused of falsifying a record of patient checks, according to the criminal complaints filed by the Attorney General's Office.
Golden said her mother was supposed to be checked on every hour because she was at risk of falling. She said Place had been at the facility for almost three years, was capable of walking around and did that frequently, and workers there knew her routine.
"What it boils down to, as the caregivers that day and probably on other days, none of them were doing their job. Not a one of them checked her," Golden said.
"... I don' t know how many other times she was neglected but this particular neglect caused her death."
Cappella said in a prepared statement that while it can't share details about Place's death, it immediately reported the circumstances surrounding it to appropriate regulatory agencies and launched an internal investigation. It also has cooperated with the Attorney General's Office on the matter, it said.
"Our internal investigation resulted in the dismissal of two team members, who were subsequently charged by the Colorado Attorney General. The third team member is now on investigatory leave," Cappella said.
"We are very saddened by the passing of this beloved resident, and we continue to send our sincerest sympathy to this resident's family and friends."
An obituary for Place said she was born in Rifle and went to school there. She was survived by three children and their in-laws, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had enjoyed bowling, sewing and gardening.
“When our loved ones are vulnerable and in need of care, Colorado residents should be able to trust their caregivers implicitly,” Weiser said in his office's release. “My department is committed to holding accountable those who take advantage of and cause harm to our state’s older residents.”
Sgt. Sean Crocker of the Grand Junction Police Department said in the release, “We appreciate the collaborative effort put forth by all agencies involved during the process of this investigation. Cases of this nature are not only difficult for the family and friends of the victim, but for all those involved. We are thankful that the outcome of this investigation will provide some closure to the family.”
Golden said her family had a good relationship with Cappella until the pandemic hit. After that, they couldn't go in and see Golden's mother and, while staying in contact with the facility, were totally putting their trust in it, she said.
She's not been told of any regulatory actions that may have been taken against the facility, but thinks that should occur.
"We trust these facilities to take care of our family. If we could take care of her we would have," Golden said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which oversees such facilities, couldn't be reached for comment on the matter Tuesday.
Place spent those hours of June 14 in an outside area that was part of a secure area for people with Alzheimer's, Golden said. But she said the doors to the outside area are locked in the winter to keep people inside and away from the cold.
"My question is why they were unlocked with this heat," Golden said.
Cappella's facility is located on 26-1/2 Road. The Daily Sentinel previously has reported that ground broke on the site in 2016, and that Denver not-for-profit Christian Living Communities bought it in 2019 from Confluent Senior Living. Christian Living Communities' managing and consulting division, Cappella Living Solutions, has operated it since its opening, having partnered on the project with Confluent Senior Living, a subsidiary of Confluent Development. Cappella runs other sites in Colorado and other states.
"We care for each other," Cappella said in its statement Tuesday. "It is one of our most deeply held values as a community, and the ideal we strive for in our daily work in creating a wonderful community where older adults share in making a home."
Golden said she knows everyone says their mom is special, and it's true, but it definitely applied to her mom, whom she described as kindhearted. She said even though she died due to neglect, if she were around today she still wouldn't say anything bad about anyone.
"She saw good in everybody. She was just a very kind person," Golden said.
But Golden said she has a lot of animosity toward those charged in her death, and hopes they get the maximum penalty possible. She said she wants justice for her mom, and hopes that if any other neglect occurred, it comes to light to protect others living at Cappella and in similar facilities.
She said it's hard enough to lose her mom.
"To lose her knowing it could have been prevented, it's just been extremely hard on the family," she said.
According to Weiser's office, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit "is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the system that provides healthcare to the most vulnerable Coloradans. It accomplishes this through the investigation and prosecution of Medicaid provider fraud as well as the investigation and prosecution of the abuse and neglect of Medicaid clients in non-institutional settings as well as the abuse and neglect of patients in institutions that receive Medicaid dollars."
Anyone wanting to report suspected Medicaid fraud or abuse can contact the Department of Law at mfcu.investigations@coag.gov or 720-508-6696.