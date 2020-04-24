Grand Junction nonprofit organizations can now apply for grants from nearly $276,000 provided to the city from the federal CARES Act.
The money is being distributed as part of the Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program, Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamra Allen said. The city is provided CDBG money annually, but has received an extra allocation to deal specifically with COVID-19 impacts.
This new pool of grant money, called CDBG-CV, comes with fewer restrictions from the normal grant program, Allen said. The typical CDBG grants limit funding for services to 15% and administration to 5%, directing most funding toward capital improvements for organizations that service low and middle income people within Grand Junction. The new grants will not have restrictions on the amount that can be spent on services, Allen said.
“Our normal allocation of funds, a pretty significant chunk of those dollars go to capital programs and capital improvements,” Allen said. “So the city has historically used those dollars for certain nonprofit types of capital improvements — window replacements, roof replacements, those kinds of things.”
While there are fewer restrictions on the grants, Allen said the money does have to go toward services related to COVID-19. It also is still limited to nonprofits and public entities.
“The money is specifically for response to COVID-19 impacts,” Allen said. “Things like relief for housing, utilities, food or childcare assistance, rental assistance, emergency sheltering.”
The services that qualify for these grants are similar to the nonprofit organizations that received funding from the city through a $500,000 grant program the City Council instituted. Through that process it received requests for funding around $310,000 above the amount it had approved at that point. At its April 15 meeting the council said this federal funding could be used to fill that gap.
The application process for these grants was opened this week and the council will review the applications in mid-May.
“We have opened up the CDBG-CV funding now,” Allen said. “So the folks that are interested in utilizing the funds are asked to provide an application online by noon on Friday, May 8. Then there will be a small group of staff and some other outside agencies that actually review the applications for eligibility and then that list then will be reviewed at City Council at their May 18 workshop.”
In addition to the CDBG-CV funds the city has also reopened its application process for its traditional CDBG grants, which has about $470,000 in funding available. It had already received applications for those grants in March, but HUD has opened those up to allow for use in response to COVID-19. Those applications are due by May 22 and will be decided .
Applications for either grant can be made online at www.gjcity.org/residents/Community-Development/cdbg