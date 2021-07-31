Ika Eden was sentenced Friday to 96 years in prison for her role in causing the deaths of two girls near Norwood in 2017.
Ika Eden was found guilty on two counts of child abuse, knowingly or recklessly causing death, a Mesa County jury decided in June.
Judge Gretchen Larson sentenced Ika Eden to 48 years in prison for each count, to be served consecutively.
Hannah Marshall, 8, and Makayla Roberts, 10, were discovered dead in a car on a property just outside Norwood in 2017.
Robert Zentner, deputy district attorney for the 7th Judicial District, said the girls had been put in the car and not given food or water because cult leader Madani Ceus believed they were impure spirits and would make the other group members impure.
Ceus is believed to have ordered the other members of the group to stay away from the car and not feed the girls or give them any care, or they would be made impure.
It’s not known whether the girls died of dehydration, hunger, or some other cause, Zentner said.
“It’s a gruesome, lonely, isolated death,” Judge Larson said.
Four other cult members have been sentenced for their roles in the girls’ deaths.
Ceus, the cult’s leader, was sentenced to 64 years in Telluride last summer. Nashika Bramble, the girls’ mother, was sentenced to life in prison in 2019. Frederick “Alec” Blair, whose land the cult had been staying on, accepted a plea deal in 2018 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Ashford Archer, another group member, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 2019.
Zentner said Ika Eden had been the girls’ caretaker, a role which she abandoned when commanded to do so by Ceus.
“Practicing your beliefs can’t come at the cost of a child’s life,” Zentner said.
Each charge carries a sentence of 16-48 years. Zentner asked the judge for a sentence of at least 32 years for each charge, but said the court would be on reasonable footing to impose the maximum of 48 years.
“The stolen potential of Hannah Marshall and Makayla Roberts deserves no less,” Zentner said.
Zentner said in this case he didn’t believe rehabilitation was possible.
Larson agreed that Eden had abandoned her role as caretaker.
“The children looked to Ika Eden for care and comfort,” Larson said.
Larson said Eden was aware of what was happening to the children in the car and she chose to do nothing.
“She simply chose to let the girls die,” Larson said.
Larson also agreed with Zentner that rehabilitation is unlikely in this case, saying that if Eden were to be released she would continue to act in the ways she had been acting.
For those reasons a maximum sentence is warranted, Larson said.
Eden was previously found incompetent for trial in 2018, leading to a postponement of the proceedings until she could be seen as fit to stand trial.
Representing herself in court, Eden said the two girls were reincarnated “satanic beings” and that Zentner is the reincarnation of King Herod, but people don’t know that because evil operates by hiding truths.
Eden said her trial was a “cosmic trial” and that if she had been acting “delusionally” she deserved 96 years.
If she and her co-defendants hadn’t been acting in such a manner, though, they must be exonerated, Eden said.