It isn’t a job for anyone with an uncaring heart or a weak stomach, and Barb Cutunilli has neither.
As a technician for the Mesa County Animal Services shelter who handles kennel operations, it’s Cutunilli’s job to care for the dogs and cats that are brought in.
That involves everything from making sure they are fed to cleaning their kennels on a daily basis. And, yes, that means someone has to scoop up their poop, not a job that most people relish doing.
“I clean up their poo and take good care of them,” Cutunilli said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I always took care of strays or any animals. I just loved to get along with them. I think I get along with animals more than I do with people.”
Beyond the really icky parts of the job, Cutunilli has a big heart when it comes to taking care of the pets that come into the shelter, not all of whom are so cute and cuddly when they arrive.
Sometimes, they have been abandoned and living on their own, or mistreated and need to be re-taught that not all humans are unfeeling to their well-being.
Oftentimes, they are scared or suspicious, and it takes time to assure them they are in good hands, she says.
“We had one dog that was so petrified, he had bad eyes and was confused about where he was,” Cutunilli said. “I sat in there and gave him comfort, and kept going in there to give him more lovin’ and showing him I’m not there to hurt him. Eventually he got adopted. He’s a good dog. We saved him.”
In her eight years on the job, Cutunilli has learned much, including how to stop animals from fighting without getting bit, again.
Though she has a lifetime of caring for animals and she’s had some formal training, most of her knowledge about caring for animals has been on the job, including learning the signs of when an otherwise friendly looking animal is about to become, well, unfriendly.
“I once tried to stop a fight and got skin twisted off my leg,” she said. “I learned new ways to stop that without getting bit. I learned some need more time to calm down and get used to being surrounded by other animals.”
Doug Frye, animal services director and Cutunilli’s boss, said it’s more than extremely helpful to have someone as dedicated to her job as Cutunilli because it allows him to focus on other things the county division has to do, including enforcing the county’s animal ordinances.
The office handles animal complaints around the county, including for Grand Junction.
He said it has an excellent relationship with such nonprofit shelters as Roice-Hurst and Grand Rivers, which add to their abilities to place animals in homes, and not have to euthanize them.
One difficult issue is dealing with what Frye and Cutunilli calls “bottle babies,” puppies and kittens that, for whatever reason, have been separated from their mothers.
Caring for them requires constant care, and Cutunilli is known for fostering them at her own home, where she already has two dogs and two cats. Each needs bottle feeding every two hours.
“I haven’t had a baby foster for awhile,” Cutunilli said.
“And the reason for that is most of our neonatals go to Roice-Hurst,” Frye said. “But if we get them in, say, at 5 o’clock on a Friday, then she’ll takecare of them until we can get them to Roice-Hurst. They have a bigger foster network than we do. Part of the PACFA (Pet Animal Care Facilities Act) regulations for foster homes is that we have to go and inspect each home. I don’t have the staff for that.”
Thanks to all of her experience now, Cutunilli also trains others in shelter care, including the best ways to shovel, well, all that fecal matter, literally if not figuratively.
“I really need to hire people to pick up mine,” she said in jest.