Carlson Vineyards’ wine has received many medals, ribbons and recognitions over the years, and it recently added another award, but of a different variety.
The Palisade winery was selected Colorado Winery of the Year during the Colorado Manufacturing Awards ceremony on April 29.
The awards, which are hosted by CompanyWeek and Manufacturer’s Edge, were given in 14 categories ranging from aerospace to cannabis manufacturing and included an Outstanding Craft Distiller category that was won by Storm King Distilling Co. in Montrose.
In Carlson Vineyards’ case, the judges for the awards took a “cross-operation look at their company and what they’ve done to re-invigorate a venerable and established brand. I think that’s what carried the day,” said Bart Taylor, publisher for CompanyWeek, a digital publication focused on western U.S. manufacturing companies.
Carlson Vineyards is owned by Garrett and Cailin Portra, who bought the winery in 2015 from its founders, Parker and Mary Carlson.
The Carlsons were pioneers in the industry in the area, Garrett Portra said.
“With that in mind, you want to maintain that success and carry on that legacy, while at the same time putting your own stamp on it,” he said.
Along with continuing the wines and brands customers already enjoyed, the Portras added more cold-hardy grapes to their vineyards and launched a brand for those grapes, Garrett Portra said.
They increased Carlsons Vineyards’ presence online, started wine clubs and made nonprofit work intentional, he said.
They made state-of-the-art additions to the equipment used in the bottling and manufacturing side of the business.
They also opened a second tasting room a couple of years ago in downtown Grand Junction, he said.
This award highlights all of the hard work that went into making those changes that people can’t necessarily taste when drinking one of Carlson Vineyards’ wines, but yet are there, he said.
“It was pretty exciting for us because it is something so different,” Garrett Portra said of the award.
For information about the Colorado Manufacturing Awards, go to coloradomanufacturingawards.com. To learn about Carlson Vineyards, go to carlsonvineyards.com.