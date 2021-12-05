Construction of dam improvements being undertaken by the city of Grand Junction at Carson Lake on Grand Mesa are on ice for this winter, and the city expects that work will be finished sometime next summer.
With the project not yet finished, the lake is currently empty and closed for winter ice fishing, the city said this week in an update it posted on its website.
Work on the project started in July, with hopes of finishing it around Oct. 31. But the project ran into construction delays after crews found that the way the dam was built differed somewhat from dam blueprints. Winter conditions prevented finishing it this year, so crews winterized the construction site and work will resume come spring.
The lake, also known as Hogchute Reservoir, is part of the city’s water supply network. The dam was built in the 1940s. It was reclassified as a high hazard dam in 2015 as a result of development occurring downstream in the lower Kannah Creek basin. The city is undertaking proactive measures to enhance safety for residents in the basin, preserve the dam’s life and improve its operations.
The work includes improvements to the outlet pipe assembly, the overflow spillway and channel, and also will include an early warning telemetry system. The system will be one of the first to be used on a remote reservoir site such as Carson Lake in Colorado. As The Daily Sentinel previously has reported, it will provide real-time monitoring and communication to emergency services and the public should there be a dam emergency.
— Sentinel staff
The dam is 56 feet high and 620 feet long, and the reservoir holds 520 acre-feet of water. Most of the project cost is being paid for by a low-interest, $3 million loan the city received from the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
National Forest Road 108 between Land’s End Road and the reservoir remains closed as a result of the project. The closure includes a parking lot and access to upper trails starting at the lake. More information on the closures and alternative routes may be obtained by calling the U.S. Forest Service’s Grand Valley Ranger District at 242-8211.