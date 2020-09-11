While Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers have had to change how, when and where they meet with their clients, their commitment to helping children navigate the court system has persisted through the pandemic.
Michele Choka, who’s been volunteering with the organization for three years, said she and other volunteers have adjusted to virtual meetings with children and the local courts have worked to accommodate them during the shutdown.
“This organization has built a lot of credibility in the community and court system,” Choka explained. “If anything, I’ve had certain meetings shifted around because I wasn't able to make it.”
CASA Mesa County Executive Director Joy Thompson said a lot of the advocates that work for the organization are in the high-risk category for COVID-19 and they’ve had to get creative with volunteers, moving all their meet ups to virtual.
“Our numbers have gone down a bit because child welfare referrals dropped but those numbers are beginning to rise back up,” she added.
One positive from the pandemic is that the organization's waitlist for children in need of a court appointed advocate shrunk significantly.
“We have about six cases on the waitlist,” she said. “That number has been at around 60 to 70 at its high.”
Thompson said five new cases have come through over the course of the summer this year. Prior to the pandemic, the organization received around nine new cases a month.
“Since mid-August we’ve had three cases come in,” she added.
However, finding new volunteers has not been a problem for the organization.
In May, six new volunteers were sworn-in during CASA Mesa County's first virtual ceremony in the organization's 23 years. By the end of October, nine additional volunteers will be added as well.
Choka explained that volunteers face challenges under COVID-19 in connecting with the children they're assigned to.
“I got my second case in March at a time when everything was shut down,” she said. “I couldn't’ meet with the kids. The protocol was to meet with kids at least once a month. This was one of the first cases assigned post stay-at-home order.”
As a result, Choka was forced to get creative.
“It’s much harder to establish relationships via technology,” Choka said. “I figured shorter but more frequent made the most sense. I have a case where the child is home in Aurora. He’s got toys in his room and I’ve got the same toys with me and we build them together."
Another case she has involves working with a preverbal infant.
"It was difficult (to communicate and connect) before when we could meet face-to-face." Choka added.
In another case that involved working with a pair of siblings who are in the custody of the Department of Human Services due to parental criminal activity, Choka used simple activities to serve as ice breakers for their first conversation.
“The first thing I did was send them crayons and a pad to draw on and we asked each other five questions,” Choka said.
Their relationship grew from there and, in a later meeting with them, she noticed some bruising on one of the children and asked what happened.
“The child said she was learning to ride a bike (when she got the bruises) so I reached out to the parents to see how the bike riding was going and asked them to send some videos,” she explained. “I’m not a doctor but I saw her fall several times and figured it was related.”
Choka said the limitations of virtual meetings can make it more difficult to tell if children are having their needs met.
“It’s hard when you’re not with the kids and they only show you what they want to show you,” Choka said. “I did some drive-bys and went to see what their neighborhood and house was like. I've since been able to visit them with a mask on."