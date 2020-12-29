Though Mesa County COVID-19 case numbers have been on the decline, with only one triple-digit case day in the past 11 days, dozens of outbreaks still remain active in the area, including several at congregate facilities.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said when he looks at updates to the outbreak list every day, the ones he’s looking most closely at are the ones at nursing homes, at the jail and within the homeless population.
Several nursing homes in Mesa County are listed among the active COVID outbreaks, some of which were initially reported in September and October.
Mesa County Jail’s outbreak has reached 170, and HomewardBound has dealt with an outbreak at its shelter since late October, according to Mesa County Public Health.
“With the nursing homes, I typically see one or two cases popped up a day, and Mesa County has had 21 different nursing homes that have had outbreaks,” Kuhr said. “When we got to such widespread community transmission, employees of those facilities are just more and more likely to pick up the virus.”
On top of that, Kuhr said that 80% of Mesa County cases have had no or very mild symptoms, which further makes preventing an outbreak a difficult task. No outbreak was reported in Mesa County until July but as case counts picked up more businesses, public gatherings, and congregate facilities were added to the outbreak list.
“That is the hard part, the wider the spread got in the community the more likely we were to getting outbreaks,” Kuhr added.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines a confirmed outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID cases in a workplace or facility with onset within 14 days.
When outbreaks are identified, Mesa County Public Health works with the facility or business to prevent further spread. If 28 days pass with no new illnesses, the outbreak is declared resolved.
“That’s two incubation periods. If you get a case on day 14, the clock starts back up,” Kuhr said.
While the CDPHE lists several ways to prevent outbreaks and lessen the severity of outbreaks for business owners, the task becomes even more difficult when dealing with a facility like the Mesa County Detention Facility.
COVID-19 investigations in jails can be particularly challenging because of rapid turnover of inmates and crowding, and the number of contacts in close proximity to an inmate can be large, the Centers for Disease Control reports.
Six inmates and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mesa County Jail as of Nov. 6.
A week later, the number of positive inmates reached 61.
“I don’t feel that we can declare that under control at this point,” Kuhr said. “I think the medical team at the jail is working to control the spread, but we’ve had around 10 new cases in the past week of inmates and staff.”
According to the dashboard set up on the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office website, the jail has had six new positive tests since its last update on Dec. 21, with seven current active cases (the number of people who have tested positive and are quarantined per public health recommendations).
Those seven cases are all asymptomatic with three additional symptomatic inmates, who have not tested positive but are being treated with isolation protocols.
Originally detected in two of the jail’s pods (housing units) in early November, Megan Terlecky, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said the current active cases are located in a different housing area.
“We do not have any reason to believe our current active cases are a continuation of the first people who tested positive in those two pods. Those two pods completed their public health recommended quarantine period and resumed activity before our current cases began,” she said.
Affected inmates and any inmates that may have been exposed are quarantined and remain medically isolated from the rest of the facility per public health recommendations.
“We continue to build upon the strategies implemented at the start of this pandemic to slow the spread of this virus,” said Sheriff Matthew Lewis said.
“We knew with the high rate of cases in our community, the Mesa County Detention Facility would not be immune. We are continuing to screen and isolate people who have been exposed and anyone who exhibits any symptoms related to COVID-19. Our on-site medical provider is also monitoring all inmates and providing medical care and testing as needed.”
He said that he encourages families with loved ones in the jail to check out the Sheriff’s Office dashboard for updates.
“There you will find the latest information about COVID-19 in the detention facility, multiple ways to stay in contact with your loved one, and answers to frequently asked questions. The informational dashboard is updated weekly to provide a snapshot of current active cases,” he said.