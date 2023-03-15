A defendant cannot be convicted under the state’s aggravated robbery laws on separate counts of two alternative means for committing the same criminal offense, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled.

A local man was convicted on two similar counts of aggravated robbery, one for aggravated robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and the other for aggravated robbery with the use of an article fashioned as a deadly weapon. In the precedent-setting case, the court said the two convictions over the same event involving the same victim constitutes double jeopardy.

