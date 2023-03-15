A defendant cannot be convicted under the state’s aggravated robbery laws on separate counts of two alternative means for committing the same criminal offense, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled.
A local man was convicted on two similar counts of aggravated robbery, one for aggravated robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and the other for aggravated robbery with the use of an article fashioned as a deadly weapon. In the precedent-setting case, the court said the two convictions over the same event involving the same victim constitutes double jeopardy.
A three-judge panel of the court also reversed two sentencing enhancer convictions on separate drug charges against Carlos Raul Serna-Lopez in the 2018 robbery of a local woman with a BB gun, saying District Judge Valerie Robison failed to offer the jury in the case the proper instructions on being unified in its ultimate verdict.
Those sentencing enhancers had turned level four charges, which comes with a prison term of between 6 months and a year, into level one offenses that carries a sentencing range of 8 to 32 years, the court wrote. Serna-Lopez was given an additional 12-year sentence on those counts.
But because those enhancers and one of the aggravated robbery convictions were ordered to run concurrently with his remaining convictions, Serna-Lopez still is left with a 15-year prison term.
The court did give prosecutors the option of having Serna-Lopez resentenced, or retry him on the drug enhancer counts.
“When conduct is described in separate statutory sections and, in turn, those provisions are given different titles, the ‘intent to establish more than one offense is generally clear,’ ” Judge Timothy J. Schutz wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Ted C. Tow and JoAnn L. Vogt.
“If a defendant is charged and convicted under a single statute defining alternative means of committing the same offense, the two convictions must be merged,” Schutz added. “Applying multiplicity (double jeopardy) principles, we conclude the General Assembly had not defined separate offenses under (the aggravated robbery law), but rather alternative means of committing the same offense.”
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said his office intends to talk to the victim in the case before making a final decision, but added his office likely won’t recommend retrial because Serna-Lopez still is to serve the same amount of time in prison.
Serna-Lopez, 37, currently is serving his sentence at the Crowley County Correctional Facility. His first parole hearing date is set for August 2033.