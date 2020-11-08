Eight months ago, the busiest day at the office Mesa County Public Health Clinical Director Allison Sanchez had was operating a flu vaccine clinic for a few hundred patients. Now she oversees the county’s COVID-19 testing facility at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, where thousands of people are tested each week. On Tuesday alone last week, over 800 cars came through the drive-thru testing facility in a six-hour span.
“To go from doing clinic work to overseeing testing during a global pandemic has been quite a shift,” Sanchez said.
She added it has been a bit of trial by fire since mid-March.
“My job, pre-COVID, was overseeing the public health clinic and dealing with things like immunizations,” she said. “My most stressful day was doing annual community flu clinics, which consisted of doing a few hours of giving flu shots to what you see now.”
Long lines of cars continue to snake around the entrance to the fairgrounds amid the recent surge of cases.
“The more cases in the community, the busier we are,” Sanchez said.
When the Mesa County Fairgrounds opened as a testing site, it was seeing around 50 cars a day. Over the summer, Mesa County Public Health switched to a testing provider, leading to an increase to 150 tests per day that has gradually increased since then.
Although Sanchez said the gradual increase has helped get the staff prepared for the recent surge, when they have a 200-plus testing jump in a single day, it can put a strain on everyone. They have never run into problems with testing supplies, but rather had to cut the line off on Tuesday due to timing restraints.
“Just trying to push through that volume is difficult,” she said.
The days can be trying for the staff and volunteers working at the facility who spend all day on their feet and are constantly moving around.
Fortunately, Sanchez has help and a staff and volunteer-base that wants to help. Among the volunteers that have shown up to help organize, swab and send samples out to state labs have been a class of Colorado Mesa University nursing students eager to get class credit and real-world experience.
It’s been an opportunity they haven’t passed up.
CMU Director of the Nursing Education Programs Lucy Graham said a class of around 50 students, all set to graduate in December, have been helping out at both the CMU and Mesa County testing sites since the start of the pandemic.
“They have absolutely risen to the occasion. I think this experience is going to be critical in their career,” she said.
Graham admires how they’ve made the most out of a bad situation.
“In non-COVID times, they’d be working with the Red Cross and doing service learning,” Graham said. “They’ve really taken advantage of an unfortunate experience to make it an educational opportunity.”
The on-the-ground experience they’ve acquired these past few months will be valuable to them no matter what field of nursing or medicine they enter, according to Graham. The students are learning on the fly everyday and are empowered to make their own decisions at the testing facilities in ways that can’t be taught in a classroom.
“They were always aware of the role nurses play in public health but now they’re seeing it and living it in ways other students just can’t imagine,” Graham said. “Generally people go into nursing because they want to help. In a health crisis, they have a lot of skills to bring to the table even if they aren’t yet licensed.”
Graham said all the students are trained virtually to understand the types of testing they will perform. An experienced nurse or faculty will be with them for the first time but after that they are out swabbing on their own.
“We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from students. They love the real life, on-the-ground experience,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez admitted she’s seen a shift in mood firsthand at the testing facility as case counts show no signs of slowing down in Mesa County.
“I think, in general, we’re seeing more anxiety among the people coming in to get tested,” she said.
With hundreds and hundreds of people needing to get tested everyday, wait times at the testing facility have spiked.
“We’ve seen it steadily increase during October. There was a 2 1/2 to 3 hour wait on Tuesday,” Sanchez said.
In the months since the testing facility got up and running, Sanchez said the efficiency of the operation continues to improve. With multiple check-in points and driving lanes as well as more swabbing stations to test people at, the testing facility has been able to deal with more and more cars each week.