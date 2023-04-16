BOB SILBERNAGEL
When the Pleasant Valley Coal Mine in Castle Gate, Utah, was robbed of more than $7,000 on April 21, 1897, it was labeled the boldest theft in Utah history. With good reason.
Two men stole the mine payroll at midday, while more than 100 people stood nearby. The two bandits raced down the canyon toward Price, Utah, and galloped into infamy.
The next day, Butch Cassidy was named as one of the robbers by mine paymaster E. L. Carpenter, who had looked directly at the outlaw over the barrel of Cassidy’s gun.
The audacity of the payroll theft cemented Cassidy’s notoriety.
“This one event elevated Butch to national prominence and eventually to folk hero’s status,” wrote author Joel Frandsen.
With gun drawn, Cassidy confronted Carpenter and his employee at the base of the stairway to their second-floor office as they arrived with bags of silver and gold. He snatched a bag of gold from Carpenter, and picked up a bag of silver that the other man dropped when Cassidy hit him with his pistol.
Cassidy initially had trouble mounting his skittish mare, but with the aid of his companion, Elzy Lay, he was quickly on her back. The pair then galloped down the canyon, and were out of range before the shocked bystanders grabbed guns to shoot.
They made it safely to the outlaw stronghold known as Robbers Roost, east of Hanksville, Utah.
The Ogden Daily Standard, on April 22, 1897, called it, “One of the most daring robberies that ever took place in the West.”
Daring it was, but it was also meticulously planned. Swift horses were obtained, then trained to handle the expected commotion. Relays of fresh horses were provided at key locations along the escape route. There was even a northern escape plan, in case the southern route was blocked.
When members of the two posses chasing the outlaws ended up shooting at each other before they figured out they were on the same side, it added to the perception the outlaws had outwitted authorities.
Cassidy was born Robert LeRoy Parker in Beaver, Utah, in 1866. He spent his youth around Circleville, Utah, where became a top hand at breaking horses and wrangling cattle.
William Ellsworth “Elzy” (sometimes spelled “Elza”) Lay was born in Ohio in 1869, but raised in northeastern Colorado. He met Cassidy in the late 1880s around Brown’s Park in northwestern Colorado.
Cassidy had rustled horses and cattle, but he graduated to major crime in August 1889, when he joined Matt Warner and Tom McCarty to rob the San Miguel Valley Bank in Telluride. McCarty planned the successful holdup and taught Cassidy the importance of having multiple escape routes and confederates with relays of fresh horses.
However, it was the alleged theft of horses, which Cassidy claimed he had purchased legally, that landed him in the Wyoming State Prison in 1894. He was pardoned in January 1896 after promising to commit no more crimes in Wyoming.
Soon afterward, Cassidy learned that Matt Warner was facing trial on murder charges. Warner was then married and trying to go straight. He’d been hired to protect mining claims near Vernal, Utah. But when he and another man confronted would-be claim jumpers, a gun battle ensued. Two of the claim jumpers were killed and the third injured.
Cassidy decided to raise money for Warner’s defense — by robbing a bank. On Aug. 13, 1896, Butch, Elzy and a third man named Bob Meeks robbed the bank at Montpelier, Idaho. They made off with more than $7,165.
The Montpelier robbery was big news in the West, but it didn’t garner the same notoriety for Butch Cassidy that the Castle Gate robbery did eight months later.
It was one month before a Salt Lake City newspaper identified Cassidy and Lay as participants in the heist. They weren’t captured.
So, Butch and Elzy spent much of the winter of 1896-1897 in Robbers Roost, with Elzy’s wife Maude and a second unidentified woman. There, they planned the Castle Gate job.
They “knew it would require careful planning down to the smallest detail,” wrote Butch’s great-great nephew, Bill Betensen. “They trained horses for their escape during their stay at Robbers Roost.”
In March, Butch got ranch work south of Price. Butch, Elzy and others began visiting Price, Helper and Castle Gate, running their horses up and down the canyon, telling people they were training them for upcoming horse races. So, no one was surprised to see them the day of the robbery.
Immediately after the heist, Carpenter commandeered a locomotive at Castle Gate, and with a few well-armed men, steamed down the tracks in pursuit of the outlaws. But Butch and Elzy hid behind a section house as the train passed.
Cassidy’s reputation grew, while authorities grew frustrated. One year after the Castle Gate robbery, newspapers around the country described Cassidy as the leader of a gang of 500 “bloodthirsty” outlaws, while governors of Western states conferred on capturing him.
The first claim was a wild exaggeration. The Wild Bunch, led by Cassidy, never had more than two dozen loosely affiliated members.
But the second claim was accurate. In 1898, the governors of Utah, Wyoming and Colorado agreed on a plan to eliminate outlaws who hid out in Robbers Roost, the Hole in the Wall in Wyoming and Brown’s Park in Colorado.
But that news was overshadowed in May of 1898 with startling reports that Cassidy had been killed by lawmen near Thompson Springs, Utah, along with an outlaw named Joe Walker.
The reports were wrong. When a Wyoming sheriff who knew Butch examined the body, he declared it wasn’t Cassidy.
Butch took the news with good humor. Through an acquaintance he complimented Utah Gov. Heber M. Wells “for his good judgment in refusing to pay the state reward for his (Butch’s) apprehension,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported in August.
Although some accounts claim Cassidy was involved in numerous crimes across the West, he probably participated in no more than a half-dozen major thefts. He may have helped plan others.
By early 1901, he and Harry Longabaugh, aka the Sundance Kid, were on their way to South America.
By then, Elzy Lay was in prison in New Mexico, after participating in a train robbery and shootout in which a sheriff was killed. He was released from prison in 1905 and went straight. He died in California in 1934.
Matt Warner also spent time in prison for the shootings near Vernal. Like Lay, he went straight after his release, and even became town marshal in Price, where he died in 1938.
Butch and Sundance were either killed during a shootout with Bolivian authorities in 1908, or they miraculously escaped death. Either way, the Cassidy mystique continued to grow.
Sources: “Butch Cassidy, My Uncle,” by Bill Betenson; “The Outlaw Trail: The Story of Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch,” by Charles Kelly; “The Castle Gate Payroll Robbery,” by Joel Frandsen, WOLA Journal, Winter, 2007; “The Wild Bunch: Wild, but not much of a bunch,” by Daniel Buck and Anne Meadows, True West Magazine, November-December, 2002; Historic newspapers at www.newspapers.com and https://newspapers.lib.utah.edu.
