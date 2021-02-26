David Castro, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections on Thursday for a stabbing at the the Mesa County Jail. The sentence will serve concurrently with the 96-years he received in December, 2019, for murder.
Twenty-first Judicial District Court Judge Matthew Barrett admitted some hesitancy about accepting the plea given that there was “no true punishment” because he would be serving a longer sentence in the other case.
Castro on Thursday pleaded guilty to stabbing an inmate at the Mesa County Jail on June 13, 2019.
“I need you to tell me in your own words what you did,” Judge Barrett asked him at sentencing.
“I stabbed him,” Castro replied.
Barrett also asked him if his intent was to kill the other inmate and how many times Castro stabbed him, to which Castro replied yes and that he did not know.
Twenty-first Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle said there were several factors that led to the DA’s Office offering the plea.
“This case has been continued multiple times,” he said. “Even now, Chief Judge Flynn is very restrictive with how trials will proceed and there are a lot of cases competing for docket time.”
While jury trials still may not proceed without prior approval from Flynn, Mesa County judges can now submit requests for approval to conduct a jury trial that is scheduled to begin on or after March 8, according to an order sent out last week.
However, if a 12-person jury trial is being conducted, then no other 12-person jury trials can proceed during that time, according to Flynn’s order. The first jury trial that will be conducted on March 8 involves a man accused of sexual assault in December of 2019.
“This case is competing against murder cases, and sexual assaults and habitual criminal (cases) and we took that into consideration,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle said the facts of this case were quite aggravated. He said Castro used a homemade shank to attack the victim while the two were in pod at the jail and security footage reportedly showed him strike at the victim 69 times.
“It wasn’t for a lack of effort that Castro didn’t kill him,” Tuttle said. “His weapon wasn’t good enough but he did his best to kill him.”
The crime was also committed while Castro faced murder charges for the killing of Kyle Free. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in that case and was sentenced to two consecutive 48-year sentences.
Tuttle felt the new 48-year concurrent sentence at least ensured that Castro would be spending a long time in jail no matter how any appeal process goes.
“Like every other murder case, that one will likely be litigated for years to come,” he explained. “The idea is that the 48 years could serve as backup to the murder conviction. That’s one way to look at it going forward.”
The victim did not want to be involved in the DA Office’s investigation in this case.
Judge Barrett ultimately chose to accept the plea deal and sentenced Castro to 48 years.
“Concurrent sentence is to ensure there is no issue with appeals,” Barrett said. “It gives the community the safety it deserves from this particular defendant…. He is not one we are trying to rehabilitate, we are tying to punish him.”