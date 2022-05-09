The kitten population is exploding, and two local cat shelters are concerned as their facilities are at maximum capacity right now.
Valerie Mazrin, founder and director of CLAWS Shelter, said this is the biggest population explosion of kittens she has seen in her 15 years of running the shelter.
A huge influx of people are finding cats with nursing kittens or pregnant cats, she said.
Loma Cat House Manager Marie Ramstetter, manager of Loma Cat House, estimates thousands of kittens are being born right now without proper homes.
“We’re maxed out now and still getting tons of calls,” Ramstetter said.
CLAWS has 175 cats in the main building at 2214 Sanford Drive, 100 cats in adoption centers and reaching 100 cats and kittens in foster homes.
Loma Cat House is sheltering 57 kittens and 53 cats at its new facility at 749 Winters Ave.
Mazrin said pet owners are using COVID as an excuse not to spay or neuter their kittens, adding that “they fail their animals by not spaying or neutering.”
“People need to look at it as an absolute life- saving factor, not just do it when it’s convenient or they can afford it.”
She said they can visit the Mesa County Animal Services website to find out about funding for PUPS (Preventing Unwanted Pets), which helps reduce costs of spaying and neutering.
Mazrin said litters of kittens are being found in apartments, trailer parks or in homes where renters leave the pets behind when they relocate.
Mazrin advises people to consider the costs of housing a pet before bringing one into their home.
A pet should be considered a luxury, not a necessity, she said.
Ramstetter said she feels part of the problem of the exploding kitten population is veterinarian clinics are understaffed because of a lack of individuals willing to work as vet technicians.
She said one particular clinic used to spay and neuter 50 to 70 cats per day, but now it can only perform this task on 20 cats daily because of fewer employees.
Ramstetter found herself performing surgery on a feral cat that gave birth to eight kittens days ago, as the umbilical cord was wrapped around the cat’s paw and the newborn kittens.
Such surgery in the past would be done by vets, but she said the vets are overwhelmed right now.
Recently, the shelter received 22 cats from one property, found in an abandoned shed. A large number of kittens are dying from lack of care and people not being responsible in taking care of their animals.
Groups that help offset the costs of spaying and neutering include Spay Colorado, Grand Valley Pets Alive and Mesa County Animal Control.
Ramstetter said her nonprofit shelter will assist if there are funds available after they apply to these agencies.
Both facilities seek to find the best possible home for each kitten or cat and are safe havens for the animals until a proper home is found.
Both shelters are also looking for volunteers to help in this population crisis with kittens.