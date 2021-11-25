Grand Valley Catholic Outreach continues to move forward on a 40-unit apartment complex called "Mother Theresa House" on the 300 block of Ute Avenue, which will house the chronically homeless.
"Can you imagine sleeping on the street and knowing everything you have is on your back?" Catholic Outreach Director of Development and Communication Beverly Lampley said.
Catholic Outreach does a "point in time" count every year of how many homeless people are in the area, and in 2021 came up with 495 people, but the real number is probably closer to double that, Lampley said, most of which aren't transients.
"These are Mesa County residents," Lampley said.
The complex will stretch across three former single family lots — 301 South Fourth St., 347 Ute Ave. and 339 Ute Ave.
One house has already been demolished and two more are set to be knocked down and replaced with the Mother Theresa House, which will house people who are chronically homeless, or disabled or both, Lampley said.
The apartments will be 450-500 square feet apartments, Lampley said. People will be able to stay in the apartments as long as they want as long as they follow Catholic Outreach's rules.
Catholic Outreach already manages 62 apartments for the homeless.
Also in the building, Catholic Outreach will be able to provide mental health services and other services, Lampley said.
Catholic Outreach also helps people with rent, clothes, utilities, food and other bills in order to keep them from losing their housing in the first place, Lampley said.
Lampley said Catholic Outreach has been talking about this project for a long time, but then COVID hit and the project was delayed.
Right now the project is in the design phase, which Lampley said she anticipates completing before the end of the year.
"I think it's amazing how it all came together," Lampley said.
The project is part of a nationwide effort to end homelessness called Built for Zero.
According to its website, Built For Zero is "made up of more than 90 cities and counties that have committed to measurably ending homelessness for entire populations."
The movement's goal is to achieve "functional zero," which is an "ongoing state where homelessness is continuously rare and brief."
Mesa County is one of nine regional communities in Colorado participating in Built For Zero.
The $6 million Mother Theresa House is being funded by community donations and foundation support, Lampley said.
Earlier this month, one of the houses set to be knocked down was treated for asbestos pro bono by Asbestos Remediation. Chris Firm, who led the team treating the house for asbestos, was helped out with a bill by Catholic Outreach when he was 18.
"We really needed this house in order to do the project," Lampley said.
The city of Grand Junction reimbursed Catholic Charities $550,000 for the purchase of two of the lots that will house the project 347 and 339 Ute Ave., and acquired the third, 301 South 4th St., for $262,000 and knocked down the house on the property for an additional $25,000.
"We have to be thankful for the city government," Lampley said. "They've been so supportive of this."
Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel said the type of support the city offered Catholic Outreach is the best way for the city to address the issue of homelessness in Grand Junction.
City Council Member Anna Stout said in September the project might not make a dent in the number of homeless people in the community, but will let the community know the city is working in good faith to address the problem.
Lampley said she hopes the continuing construction of units for homeless people gives them hope that homelessness might end sometime."You can only end homelessness one person at a time," Lampley said.