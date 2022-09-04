This open property in the 300 block of Ute Avenue is to be the future home of Mother Teresa Place, a complex of 40 one-bedroom apartments for unhoused people. According to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, the engineering phase is almost finished.
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach is in the process of finishing up the engineering phase for Mother Teresa Place, a planned complex of 40 one-bedroom apartments for unhoused people.
Beverly Lampley, director of communications and development for Catholic Outreach, said the organization is hoping to get the final plans for the complex, located on three former single-family lots in the 300 block of Ute Avenue, done within the next 30 days.
After that, they can get construction go out to bid on the project, with an eye toward breaking ground in late fall if all goes well.
Lampley said the organization hopes to have people moved in by this time next year, or at least by fall or early winter 2023.
The apartments will be about 400 square feet with full amenities and furnishings, Lampley said. They have been earmarked for people who are chronically homeless, who have disabilities, or both.
“They will be for the most vulnerable on the street,” Lampley said.
Catholic Outreach helps people experiencing homelessness with rent, clothes, utilities, food and other bills, and also manages 62 apartments for people who are unhoused.
Mother Teresa Place is expected to cost about $7.5 million to $8 million, Lampley said, up from previous estimates of about $6 million because of inflation and design variations.
Catholic Outreach still needs to raise some of those funds, but the process has gone well so far because there has been a lot of community interest, Lampley said.
“We just need to see how much more we need to raise, but we’re within striking distance,” Lampley said.
In 2020, the Grand Junction City Council started the process of giving the land to Catholic Outreach, beginning with the lot on the corner of Ute Avenue and Fourth Street that previously was occupied by a dilapidated house that has since been demolished.
The city of Grand Junction reimbursed Catholic Outreach $550,000 for the purchase of two of the lots that will house the project at 347 and 339 Ute Ave., and acquired the third, 301 S. Fourth St., for $262,000 and knocked down the house on the property for an additional $25,000.
The project is part of Built for Zero, a nationwide effort made up of more than 100 cities and counties trying to functionally end homelessness.