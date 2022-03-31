Grand Valley Catholic Outreach has received a $50,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help fund its Mother Theresa Place apartment complex for unhoused people.
The 40-unit apartment complex will serve the chronically homeless population, and will be located in the 300 block of Ute Avenue.
“Wells Fargo has been a supportive partner of Catholic Outreach for many years and Catholic Outreach is honored that Mother Teresa Place has been selected for their support in this manner,” Catholic Outreach Executive Director Karen Bland said.
The complex will provide permanent housing for single adults, and is being built on land donated in part by the city of Grand Junction.
The number of chronically homeless people in the Grand Valley is probably close to 1,000, Catholic Outreach Development and Communications Director Beverley Lampley estimated in the fall.
The Mother Theresa Place project is estimated to cost $6 million, and is an attempt at using the “housing first” model to address homelessness by prioritizing getting people into permanent housing.
Each apartment will be about 400 square feet and will have full furnishings, a bathroom and a galley-style kitchen.
Catholic Outreach has been housing chronically homeless individuals since 2008, and now manages about 62 apartments.