Grand Junction firefighters put out a residential structure fire on the 600 block of Hudson Bay Drive on Thursday. After receiving the initial call at around 6 p.m., the fire was reportedly under control by 6:35 p.m.
Three adults were displaced by the fire and two pet cats are missing, according to the GJFD. The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The first reports of the fire indicated that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the garage of the residence. One resident was inside attempting to evacuate pets, the GJFD reports.
Once the fire was under control crews went inside the structure to completely extinguished the fire. Crews also looked for and put out any flames extending into the walls of the home.
GJFD reportedly responded with Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Ambulance 2, Ambulance 6, and Battalion 1. The Grand Junction Police Department, and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and scene safety.
PINE GULCH CONTAINMENT REACHES 87%
Fire officials hope anyone planning on traveling, recreating or camping this weekend remain mindful of the fire danger. Mesa County, Garfield County and the Bureau of Land Management are all under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, which prohibits the use of anything that produces an open flame that is not liquid or gas fueled.
Containment remained in good shape for the Pine Gulch Fire heading into the holiday weekend.
Firefighters continued to monitor, patrol and mop up the fire as well as backhauling equipment no longer being used. All but four of the 300 water pumps that were used to protect structures threatened by the fire have been removed, according to Friday's update.
Increased potential for critical fire weather conditions will continue this weekend with very dry conditions expected through Sunday.
The fire remains at 139,007 as of Friday as containment reached 87%, up from 83% from the previous day.
Cherry Creek Mortgage Company's Grand Junction branch donated $1,000 to the Grand Junction Fire Department this week in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.
The donation is meant to benefit the Grand Junction Fire Training Center and to help purchase a training prop that allows firefighters to safely practice a high-risk fire tactic, according to a press release from the mortgage company.
The prop reportedly allows firefighters to practice a dangerous ventilation tactic in a controlled and safe setting.
MAN ARRESTED IN CRIME SPREE
Jorge Robledo-Aispuro, 25, is accused of an overnight crime spree involving stolen cars and theft and was arrested on Thursday. He received a $10,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court for his crimes.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies were first notified of a stolen truck from a residence on the 2800 block of Lexington Lane at around 6:15 a.m. that day.
The stolen truck was found around two hours later along with a stolen trailer and other stolen property, the Sheriff's Office reports.
According to eye witness accounts, a man was seen pushing the broken down truck from Highway 50 to the area, where he then allegedly stole another truck from a nearby residence.
Delta County Sheriff's Office reportedly saw the stolen truck drive on Highway 50 and attempted to pull it over, but it fled, according to the MCSO. The vehicle came to a stop at a parking area in Delta County, and the driver, later identified as Robledo, was taken into custody.
He faces two counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, vehicular eluding, among other charges.
$10K GRANT TO SUPPORT GRIZZLY CREEK RESTORATION EFFORTS
El Pomar Foundation announced this week that it will be sending $10,000 to the National Forest Foundation's White River National Forest Restoration Fund. The money will go to restoration efforts for the Grizzly Creek Fire.
The fire, located in Glenwood Canyon, was reported to be 83% contained on Friday.
Started in 2002, El Pomar Foundation's Wildland Fire Fund assists with emergency firefighting needs across the state, according to the press release.
With millions of dollars of infrastructure lost in the Glenwood Canyon and the surrounding landscapes, El Pomar Foundation, one of the largest private foundation in Colorado, expects restoration efforts to be critical for the entire state.
El Pomar’s Regional Partnerships program has provided support to eleven regions statewide, representing all 64 counties, in an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state.