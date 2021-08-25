The CORRecycling facility on Arrowest Road saw significant damage from a fire that broke out there Monday evening.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the fire at CORRecycle with multiple engines and fire trucks, as well as an ambulance, though there were no injuries as a result of the fire. Occupants were able to safely evacuate from the building.
The caller that first reported the fire said they saw thick black smoke coming from the facility, according to a press release.
Crews set up outside the facility and began applying water to the fire from above with Ladder 1 and Ladder 6. Engine 3 sprayed the front of the building from its deck gun.
After around three hours of fire fighting activity outside the building, crews were able to enter the structure and extinguish hot spots inside the structure. The fire fighting operation concluded around 11:30 p.m., Grand Junction Fire Department Community Outreach Specialist Dirk Clingman said.
The origin point and cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.
“In this investigation there are a lot of things to look at and a lot of factors to take into account to try and determine the origin and cause,” Clingman said. “We’re all trying to find out what that is right now.”
The investigation will also determine the full extent of the damage to the structure, Clingman said. Investigators will be looking at different areas in the structure that were burned more versus areas burned less, as well as how hot it burned in different areas to help determine the cause.
“You take in the entirety of the fire scene,” Clingman said. “You frequently work from the areas of least damage to the areas of the most damage. You’re looking at fire patterns. You’re looking at the extent of the damage.”
CORRecycle could not be reached for comment.
Clingman said due to the nature of the commercial building being a recycling facility there will be a lot to investigate.
“It’s a big job and we’re right in the early stages,” Clingman said.