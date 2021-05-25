The cause of a power outage that left 23,000 residents around Grand Junction without electricity has not yet been determined.
Xcel Energy was able to restore service shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Xcel spokesperson Matt Lindstrom said.
“We did have an outage in Grand Junction last night,” Lindstrom said. “It affected about 23,000 customers, but our crews were able to work quickly and safely and restored the power in just under two hours.”
Xcel crews were not able to determine the cause of the outage, but continued to investigate it throughout the day on Monday, Lindstrom said.
Another outage left about the same amount of customers without power Monday evening shortly before 5 p.m., according to Xcel Energy’s outage map.
An Xcel spokesperson said crews were on site working to restore power. Whether the two outages are related is unknown.
The power outage did affect several intersections along the Interstate 70 Business Loop, including intersections near First Street and Grand Avenue where the Colorado Department of Transportation is doing road improvements.
A CDOT spokesperson said the department coordinated with the contractor and the Grand Junction Police Department to guide traffic safely through the intersection and construction zone.
The outage also caused the cancellation of a City Council workshop scheduled for Monday evening.
Power was restored to most if not the entire area by 6:45p.m.