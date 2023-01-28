Every year, the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) invites 2D artists from around the state to submit their artwork for a chance at becoming the official Colorado Winefest Poster Artist.

CAVE announced Friday that, out of 26 entries, this year’s Colorado Winefest Poster Artist is Jeffrey Pickett for his artwork titled “Harvest Time,” which will represent the 32nd Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest presented by Fisher’s Liquor Barn.

