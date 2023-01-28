Every year, the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) invites 2D artists from around the state to submit their artwork for a chance at becoming the official Colorado Winefest Poster Artist.
CAVE announced Friday that, out of 26 entries, this year’s Colorado Winefest Poster Artist is Jeffrey Pickett for his artwork titled “Harvest Time,” which will represent the 32nd Annual Colorado Mountain Winefest presented by Fisher’s Liquor Barn.
“We had an incredible showing of artists from across the state for this year’s contest,” said CAVE Executive Director Cassidee Shull in the organization’s announcement.
“We are so excited to work with Jeff and showcase ‘Harvest Time’ for Winefest this year!”
Pickett will also receive a cash prize of $700 and “Harvest Time” will be featured on wine totes, t-shirts and posters, as well as local and nationwide print and digital marketing. Prints of “Harvest Time” will be available for purchase online and in the Winefest office later this spring.
“I knew this contest was open to the entire state, and wanted to create something that kept with the traditional themes I’ve seen in the past but stayed true to my pop-art style,” Pickett said. “I love to work within digital media. I sketch out each design first then work within Photoshop to finalize my pieces.”
“Have a Grape Time” by Wendy Videlock took second place, “This is How We Do It” by Alice Moody took third and “Palisade Wine Company” by Jeffrey Pike took fourth.
Colorado Mountain Winefest will take place Sept. 16 in Palisade. To purchase tickets, visit coloradowinefest.com.