The Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology is looking for amateur winemakers to share their work.
CAVE is taking applications for its annual Amateur Winemakers Competition, which are due Friday. The organization takes applications from all around Colorado and from neighboring states such as New Mexico and Utah. People can submit multiple bottles of homemade wine as entries into the competition. Entries are $15 each but the first one is free for CAVE members.
The event is a way to raise support for the Colorado wine industry as well as foster newcomers.
“Our mission is to help the industry and commercial makers flourish. This competition extends our mission to the amateurs and up-and-comers,” said Cassidee Shull, executive director of CAVE. “Many amateurs who have entered have gone on to start their own business in the industry.”
Participants will have to fill out an entry form that includes the year the wine was made, the residual sugar percentage if possible, and if the wine is dry, semi-sweet or sweet. Two bottles per wine must be submitted in case one is tainted.
In the Grand Valley, entries can be dropped off at two locations: Lil Ole Winemaker at 516 Main St. in Grand Junction and the CAVE office at 124 West Third St. in Palisade.
Entries will be tasted privately by aficionados, other winemakers and experts in November. Awards will be given out at the VinCO conference in January, which will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAVE is also looking for candidates for its three open board positions. Only CAVE members are eligible. Each board member serves one, three-year term. Duties for the positions include appearing at monthly meetings and coordinating operations such as lobbying, finances and education.
Those duties include helping with CAVE’s amateur wine making event. Not only does it provide depth to the budding industry in Colorado but it’s also a great time.
“Commercial wine making has to follow certain stipulations but that’s not the case with amateurs,” Shull said. “There’s so much fun and creativity. We’ve seen pumpkin wine and and onion wine in the past. We’re really excited for this year.”