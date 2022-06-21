Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, CO-3, right, points to Colorado State Senator Don Coram during a debate at the Sky Ute Resort and Casino in Ignacio Colo., Thursday morning May 26, 2022. (William Woody)
State Sen. Don Coram is starting to make up some ground in campaign donations against his GOP primary opponent for the 3rd Congressional District, but he is a long way away from catching up.
In his latest campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission earlier this month, the Montrose Republican has now collected more than $226,000 in his bid to defeat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, bringing in more than 2½ times the $89,000 he reported collecting in his first report filed in April.
During that same period, however, Boebert raised more than $623,500, primarily from out-of-district sources, giving her a total of more than $4.5 million that she’s collected so far this year, about $3.3 million of which has already been spent.
About this same time two years ago, before Boebert defeated then-U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June 2020 GOP primary, the freshman congresswoman raised only about $152,000.
That compared to the $1.3 million Tipton had raised at the time.
Meanwhile, two of the three Democrats vying for the right to run against the winner of the GOP primary for the expansive district have growing war chests.
Pueblo resident Sol Sandoval raised more than $106,000 in the past two months, bringing her total receipts to nearly $907,000.
Aspen resident Adam Frisch raised more than $802,000, although $500,000 of that money came in yet another loan to his own campaign.
To date, Frisch has loaned more than $2.2 million to his campaign, giving him more than $2.5 million.
The third Democrat in that race, Avon resident Alex Walker, who doesn’t actually live in the district, has about $250,000 in his campaign, most of which was donated since April 1.
Meanwhile, in the GOP race for Colorado secretary of state, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has raised more than $200,000, including $4,500 in major contributions in the past week.
That’s nearly double the $111,000 raised by her main rival in the race, Pam Anderson, who loaned her own campaign $40,000.
Even when added together, Peters has raised more money than both her competitors combined, Anderson and Mike O’Donnell, who has raised about $10,000 and loaned himself more than $51,000.