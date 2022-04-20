U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to show her prowess in collecting campaign donations, with about two-thirds of the money she’s raised so far this year coming from donors who live outside of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which she represents.
Since the start of last year, the first-term Republican congresswoman has raised more than $4 million for her reelection bid, primarily from sources outside of Colorado, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Still, she has more than $2 million in cash on hand, which is about 40 times more than her only GOP rival, state Sen. Don Coram, has on hand, according to the two candidates’ campaign reports for the first quarter of the year.
“The American people are tired of getting sucker punched by the far left,” Boebert’s campaign said in an email. “They (donors) are responding by making sure congresswoman Lauren Boebert and other principled conservatives have the resources to win in 2022.”
Overall, Coram raised more than $89,000 since getting in the race in January. Boebert raised more than $712,000 during the same time period.
Coram’s campaign, however, said most of that occurred before Coram officially got on the June primary ballot.
“Last week, the (Secretary of State’s Office) certified our petitions, securing our place on the primary ballot,” said Coram spokesman JD Key. “We are confident we will have the resources to defeat Lauren Boebert in the June 28 primary election.”
Coram’s campaign spent about $15,500 in gathering enough signatures to qualify for that ballot.
Boebert, who qualified for the ballot through the party caucuses, spent nearly twice that amount — $34,400 — in fundraising consulting fees and $35,000 on “strategic consulting,” but her largest expense in the past three months was for more than $470,000 in media and advertising.
Boebert also continues to spend much on travel costs, but not just to Washington, D.C., or her expansive congressional district.
The congresswoman spent nearly $47,500 on such things as Uber rides, airline tickets and hotel stays, including about $2,600 for three beachside hotels in Florida in February and March at such places as the Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa and The Breakers Luxury Palm Beach Resort. Both are located just a few miles away from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.
Those hotel stays doesn’t include a $7,032 outlay at the Tideline resort for an “event-site rental” near the end of February for the Conservative Political Action Conference where she spoke.
She also spent about $26,500 on car rentals and Uber rides, $14,700 on airline tickets, $634 on travel insurance and $3,618 on various travel booking sites, which could be for such things as airline tickets, hotels or car rentals.
The two candidates’ campaigns said they are in the process of organizing several debates before the June primary.
Meanwhile in the Democratic Party primary race, Aspen resident Adam Frisch may be leading the three-person race with the most money — $1.7 million — but only about $230,000 came in actual donations. The rest, $1.5 million, was in a loan to his own campaign.
All of the $800,000 that Pueblo resident Soledad Sandoval pulled in so far this year have been from donors, while Eagle resident Alex Walker raised only about $129,000.