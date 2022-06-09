Four of the five Republican and Democratic candidates for the 3rd Congressional District came out swinging Wednesday in a virtual forum hosted by several local chapters of the League of Women Voters, all focused on the first term of the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
As she always has, Boebert defended herself, attacking Democrats in Colorado and Washington, particularly President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they are to blame for such things as a bad economy, high gas prices, wildfires and the opioid epidemic.
“Our country is paying the price for Biden and Pelosi’s failed policies,” the Silt congresswoman said. “We’re paying the price at the pump, we’re paying the price with runaway inflation, we’re paying the price with our children’s failed schools. I ran as a conservative, I won as a conservative, I vote as a conservative and I’ll win again because I am the only conservative in this race.”
Like the Democrats in the race, Don Coram countered with saying that the “rhetoric” from people on the right and left are the real problem, but Boebert is particularly good at talking and accomplishing nothing, he said.
“I started looking at all the successes the current congresswoman has, and I couldn’t find them,” Coram countered. “(Boebert) came out with a pamphlet saying all these (bills) things introduced, introduced, introduced. The key here is passing. If you’re going to do this, you have to get it passed, and you’ve got to do that through civility, negotiations and knowing what you are talking about.”
Coram and Boebert have been attacking each other in the months since they have been official candidates, with Boebert pointing the finger at liberals and moderate Republicans, and the state senator saying the congresswoman cares more about headlines and national attention than she does in representing the needs of her constituents.
The two answered, along with the three candidates in the Democratic Party’s primary — Eagle resident Alex Walker, Sol Sandoval of Pueblo and Adam Frisch of Aspen — a range of questions, from elections to gun laws to abortion.
The first question, however, was how each would reach out to unaffiliated voters, who make up about 43% of the registered voters in the 27-county district.
While Boebert said she is hoping to convince them that the policies of the left are bad for the state and nation, saying those policies are what has created political division, all four others said they would work across the aisle to solve problems.
Some of the candidates said the nation only seems divided because of social media, adding that it is so because people like Boebert keep using it to advance divisive views and attacking those who don’t agree with their side.
“Liberal policies are failing this country (and) every one of my opponents support liberal policies,” Boebert said.
“Contrary to what Lauren Boebert says, I don’t support liberal policies, I don’t support conservative policies because I have values,” Walker countered. “I support small businesses, free markets, health care freedom, health care access, mental health care. These aren’t party issues, they are values and they are rooted in common sense, not fealty to Joe Biden or Donald Trump.”
On guns, all five candidates said they support the Second Amendment, but the Democrats adding that such restrictions as universal background checks and bans on military-style weapons should be enacted by Congress.
But while Boebert said such restrictions don’t work, Coram said placing a greater focus on mental health would get closer to helping prevent shootings.
“The reality is that gun-free zones have proven to be deadly. We should start by securing our schools,” Boebert said.
“A gun, like any source of power, can be used for good and it be used for evil,” Coram added. “It is solely dependent on who possesses it. No one’s mentioned this, but we have to talk about mental health issues. The Republicans, nor the Democrats, neither side have taken on that.”
The candidates also talked about water, energy development and lowering prices for drugs.
Ballots for the two primaries were mailed to voters earlier this week.