Enjoying the litany of outdoor opportunities Colorado offers can be a challenge when the individual is blind, may not have limbs or may live with mental disabilities.
However, some unsung heroes wanted to see these adventures happen for people with all levels of abilities. In late 1980, what is now known as Colorado Discover Ability (CDA), was born.
“The very first person to get the Powderhorn Handicap Ski program going was Pat Collister,” said CDA President Chris Muhr. “She contributed an amazing amount of time and energy to get things started.” Other leaders at the dawn of the adaptive ski program were Jack Stephens and Sandy Trombetta along with ski instructors Karen Kiefer and Walt Bergman.
With ski season in the rearview mirror, CDA volunteers are readying for summer activities and also ramping up fundraising efforts with an eye toward bouncing back from a pandemic lull that stymied many nonprofits.
CDA Executive Director Lila Todd said, “In 1987, the name was changed to Colorado Discover Ability to reflect our vision.” Todd said in 2001, the organization received 501c3 nonprofit status and began offering outdoor activities year-round and the mindset at the time was “If we can help them ski, we can get them rafting or biking.”
Todd said individuals in the organization were lovers of adventure and nature, and wanted to pass this on to people of all walks of life.
“I think the people in CDA realize the impact of being in nature and being active and want that to be accessible to everyone,” Todd said. “It’s important to us to provide financial assistance to make it possible.”
Muhr said one of the reasons they built the facility at 601 Struthers Ave. was to be able to organize a trip very quickly and have all the equipment in one place rather than scattered at everyone’s houses. “The sidewalk is next to the Riverfront Trail and you can go right out the garage door and ride (bikes),” Muhr added. Inside the building are eight boats and a multitude of bikes to accommodate any disability, including a two-seater for persons with blindness.
Todd said CDA depends on a five-person staff with 150 volunteers.
“It goes to show how passionate people are. A lot of how we run our program is through very skilled, very dedicated and very kind individuals,” Todd said. “It’s incredible the joy that exudes from volunteers and participants.”
Muhr said he became involved with the agency following a special rafting trip.
“I went on a rafting trip with Tyler Jones and his wife, Lori, and went with people of different abilities,” Muhr said. “I’ve never been with a happier group of people in my life. That’s when I got involved with CDA. Just seeing the difference, it makes in people’s lives getting out!”
Like everything else in our world, COVID hindered the nonprofits’ ability to make activities accessible. Rafting was eliminated altogether due to the proximity of people and other adventures were at limited capacity when social distancing could occur.
“We’re rebuilding where we were with the rafting program and increasing partnerships,” Todd said. “I believe we’ll move beyond where we were before with these partnerships.”
A rafting trip is planned July 1 to 2 for individuals with spinal injuries.
To help jumpstart the adaptable outdoor program into full swing again, two fundraisers are planned. The first fundraising event is a partnership between Ramblebine Brewery and Wet Dreams River Supply to hold a beer release for CDA May 12 to 14. The beer release will be kicked off during Ramblebine’s happy hour and then sold at the Grand Valley River Fest May 14.
CDA is also having The Bella Notte at Bella Bolettino event, which according to Todd, will be the first major fundraiser the nonprofit has had since the onset of the COVID pandemic two years ago. The Bella Notte at Bella Bolettino will be held Friday, May 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 3857 N. River Road in Palisade with tickets being sold at $75 each. There will be appetizers, wine and dinner as well as silent and live auctions held.