Students and teachers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks while at school.
That’s according to the revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 protocols for K-12 education. This comes as School District 51 is planning for the 2020-21 school year, which begins Aug. 9.
“Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority,” the CDC says in its guidance. “Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.”
When reached for comment, District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said that the district is still working on its back-to-school plan and had no immediate reaction.
Shockley said that the District will have a response sometime next week.
Taking its cue from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, District 51 required most students, teachers and staff to wear facial coverings last school year. That quickly became a point of contention for some in the community who argued that it was a violation of their rights, harmed student’s health and was ineffective.
Health agencies and experts have said that, other than vaccination, masks and social distancing are the best practices to avoid COVID-19 spread.
Though the district was able to avoid going to remote learning last semester, the district’s COVID-19 case numbers mirrored Mesa County’s dramatic rise late in the term, in part because of the emergence of the Delta variant. Ten schools landed on Mesa County Public Health’s outbreak list between April and May.
Toward the end of the school year, District 51 began encouraging those who were eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, though not requiring so.
For those who choose to not be vaccinated, the CDC recommends practicing existing prevention measures.
“Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated,” the guidance says. “Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”