The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that eastbound Interstate 70 in the Silver Plume area will close nightly Sunday through Wednesday this week and next week to repave the road.
According to CDOT, the closure will allow crews to repave a “worn and heavily traveled” stretch of highway before the start of the ski season, which brings a high volume of traffic to the area.
The closure schedule is subject to change, according to CDOT.
In southern Colorado, “significant, lengthy closures” began Monday on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray, CDOT announced. This is for work related to a power line reconstruction project by the San Miguel Power Association, including helicopter operations.
The closures are to occur on weekday mornings and afternoons starting this week through Sept. 24. There will be an hour break from noon to 1 p.m. when the road will be open.
According to CDOT, the closure points on U.S. Highway 550 are at milepoint 87 and milepoint 92.
During the closures, the alternate route is through Mancos, Dolores, Telluride and Ridgway over Lizard Head Pass.
The Garfield County Commissioners voted Monday to request CDOT provide additional safety signage in the area of Colorado Highway 82 south of Glenwood Springs and County Road 154, as well as lower the speed limit on Highway 82 in that area.