Representatives from the city of Grand Junction, Colorado Department of Transportation, Grand Valley Regional Transportation Planning Office and other partner agencies cut a ribbon last week to celebrate the completion of the Interstate 70 Business Loop/Grand Avenue intersection project.
City of Grand Junction
SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
A $13.5 million project, which reconstructed and realigned the intersection where Business Loop traffic enters downtown Grand Junction, wrapped up this spring.
Trent Prall, Grand Junction Public Works director, highlighted how much safer the new design has made the intersection.
“It’s a much better and much safer experience for all involved there,” Prall said.
Most of the project was completed before CDOT’s winter shutdown in December, with some landscaping, curb, gutter, sidewalk and painting work completed this spring.
CDOT’s Jason Smith said there were remarkably few complaints from the public during the construction process.
“For a challenging job, I don’t think we could have done any better than this project,” Smith said.
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said the project finished ahead of schedule and was an important project with a lot of work among many different organizations.
The project was funded with about $5.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, as well as other state and federal funds, Lew said.
“The fact that these big, much-needed projects are able to come together is down to a lot of people coming together and deciding to put money into transportation funding,” she said.
The intersection was phase five of CDOT’s long-term I-70 Business Loop improvement project. Phase six, which stretches from Rood Avenue around the curve to Second and Third streets, is in the design phase.
“It’s nice to see we’ve gone one step further with plans to go one step further still,” said Dana Brosig, director of the Grand Valley Regional Transportation Planning Office.