Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are joining forces in an effort to keep elk off Interstate 70 between Rifle and Parachute.
An elk herd in the area with some animals making their way onto the busy stretch of highway has caused safety concerns for motorists.
Two vehicle incidents involving elk on I-70 were reported to CDOT on Jan. 19, CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said Monday.
A herd of elk was able to access the roadway on I-70 via holes in the wildlife fence, Thatcher said.
Winter driving has actually been responsible for the holes in the fence, Thatcher said, saying cars sliding off the road during recent storms damaged the wildlife fence.
The large animals have also created a problem in another area by gaining access to the highway by getting past or jumping over a cattle guard near the west Rifle exit, Thatcher said.
Thatcher said crews are hoping to start work repairing the fences Thursday, once the roads can be completely cleared of snow and ice. She said a significant portion of the damaged fencing has already been repaired.
Crews are also working on keeping the elk from crossing the cattle guard in the area.
Thatcher said motorists may have noticed carcasses by the road, and there may have been a delay in removing those carcasses because CDOT had other things come up.
“The goal is to remove those as quickly as possible, but sometimes things like plowing and other critical issues get in the way,” Thatcher said.
During the work, there may be some shoulder closures, Thatcher said, but she doesn’t expect any lane closures.
“Our goal with I-70, especially during the winter ski season, is to keep the roadway open as much as possible,” she said.