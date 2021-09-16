A proposal to expand I-70B on the west end of Ute and Pitkin Avenues to six lanes was raised again at a City Council workshop Monday after a council member reported that Colorado Department of Transportation representatives said they are set on six lanes.
The configuration of that section of business loop will be part of the next phase of CDOT’s improvements to that corridor. Council Member Dennis Simpson said he was told by CDOT representatives that the area around where Ute and Pitkin Avenues turn onto First Street must be six lanes.
“They’re open to more ideas from the city as long as the idea includes that six lanes is OK with us,” Simpson said. “Their reasoning is they are in the business of moving traffic and they’re in the business of long-term analysis of how much traffic is going to go through there.”
Simpson said CDOT officials went as far as saying they might consider moving the funding for the next phase of I70-B to another project if the city does not agree with a six-lane configuration.
Council Member Rick Taggart said, historically he did not think CDOT listened to the city’s concerns for that section of road.
“With all due respect, they have not been discussions. They have been CDOT telling us what we’re going to do and that’s what they’re doing again if I heard you correctly,” Taggart said. “They’re telling us what they’re going to do and they’re telling us by threatening not to fund.”
Mayor Chuck McDaniel, who was also in the meeting with CDOT, said he appreciated the state listening to the local concerns and that discussions are still ongoing.
“It’s their highway just like North Avenue is their highway,” McDaniel said. “What they’re doing with us is something of a favor to listen to us. They could run over us. They have the power to build that highway however they want to, but they are in conversation with us.”
City Manager Greg Caton said they are talking with CDOT and working through issues with the plan. He said he felt they were close to an agreement the City Council could support. That would involve CDOT coming back to give the council an update on the plan at a public meeting.
Council Member Abe Herman said he has been participating in some discussions with CDOT over the next phase of I-70B and praised the new CDOT director, who he said has been open to listening to the city’s concerns.
Herman said his discussions haven’t been focused on the number of lanes, but around making a safe way for pedestrians to get across. The plan for a mobility hub and a pedestrian bridge from the Dos Rios development have been positive changes and could lead to a signalized crossing at Second Street, he said.
“I think there’s some truth to the fact that it’s their highway and they can do what they want,” Herman said. “So my focus is on getting what we need out of it, which is to not have an interstate cutting our city in half without reasonable pedestrian access across it.”