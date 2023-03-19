Squeaky wheels do get the grease.
That, at least, is the result of efforts by several local governments that are building broadband projects in trying to ensure access to Colorado Department of Transportation’s fiber optic network along Interstate 70 and other roadways.
Commissioners in several Western Slope counties, including Mesa and Garfield, have been very vocal in recent months complaining that CDOT has been dragging its feet in allowing them access to that network, saying that in some cases the state agency has outright denied their requests.
But it turns out, those local governments that have launched their own projects to install middle-mile lines to connect with CDOT’s first-mile network need not have been concerned, state officials said.
“We are confident in the end that this will all work out,” said John Lorme, CDOT’s director of maintenance and operations. “From a maintenance and operations standpoint, I have directed my team to put fiber on as many CDOT highways as we possibly can, and to connect with as many municipalities and counties as we possibly can.”
FIBER NETWORK
For the last several years, CDOT has been installing fiber optic lines along several roadways that it maintains around the state, part of which is hooked into its Intelligent Transportation System, which controls such things as message boards, cameras, weather-gauging equipment and electronic speed limit signs.
The agency also is required through executive order and by law to work with local projects to connect to the system as well, and some have already done so. The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, for example, has already created an expansive middle-mile network in 10 northwest Colorado counties that ties into CDOT’s line.
In the past several months, however, commissioners in more than a dozen Western Slope counties, from La Plata to Garfield, have sent letters to Gov. Jared Polis complaining about CDOT, saying the department has placed too many roadblocks in gaining access to its network.
In a letter earlier this month, which came on the heels of a similar one last December, the Garfield County commissioners told Polis that the department is being too arbitrary in where projects can tap into CDOT’s fiber, which can only be done at select locations known as “vaults” located at or near highway exits.
They said the department is making them go to other exits farther away, which would require them to install parallel lines at additional costs.
“CDOT’s unwillingness to be a partner in the solution of Western Slope broadband has the potential to cost Garfield County alone an additional $4.7 million to build parallel fiber to each CDOT’s designated and arbitrary splice locations,” Commissioners Mike Samson, John Martin and Tom Jankovsky wrote in a March 8 letter to Polis.
“Parachute is a town that CDOT will not consider use of its closest vault, due to no mutual benefit to CDOT,” they asserted. “This decision will cost our constituents an additional $1.7 million.”
GRANT DEADLINES
Many of the county officials say that part of their consternation with CDOT center around concerns that they’ll lose grants they’ve received from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to help build middle-mile connections because of missed deadlines.
Last fall, Garfield received a $1.7 million DOLA grant that it is pairing with money it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to fund projects connecting Parachute, Silt and New Castle into the CDOT network.
In Mesa County, Commissioner Cody Davis wrote two columns in Colorado news publications, including The Daily Sentinel, claiming that CDOT has caused projects to be canceled, such as three in Garfield County and one in Palisade.
“CDOT’s stonewalling is causing broadband projects to collapse, as is the case for Palisade — a town of fewer than 3,000 people plagued with slow, unreliable broadband service has shuttered is broadband project,” Davis wrote.
“Their town council pledged 100% of their ARPA funds to broadband,” he added. “Garfield County has put three new broadband projects on hold and is still determining if the two projects they’ve already completed can be put into service at all.”
Actually, that’s not the case, DOLA said in a statement to The Sentinel.
The department said it is encouraging the local projects to go forward and not be worried about dealing with CDOT, or what additional costs they may face as a result, such as in access fees or additional lines to reach the right connection points.
“Should additional funding be necessary, DOLA will work with all of the stakeholders in each project to ensure that the final connections are capable of being made,” the statement reads. “No projects have been cancelled due to any uncertainty that exists about the precise connection points to the I-70 fiber.”
As a result of their prompting of the governor, Polis had CDOT officials meet in a conference call last week with officials in numerous West Slope counties to address the matter.
“The governor’s office conveyed the importance of this issue to CDOT,” Polis spokeswoman Melissa Dworkin said. “This comes at a particularly important juncture in Colorado’s broadband build-out in pursuit of the governor’s bold goal to provide 99% of Colorado households with access to high-speed broadband by Dec. 21, 2027.”
LOCAL PROJECTS
Earlier this month, the Palisade Town Council voted to accelerate — not end — its project for a middle-mile connection. The town has received a $406,992 DOLA grant for that project, which it is matching with $343,000 in ARPA funds.
“Since we don’t want to lose our grant for this project, we didn’t think it was a good idea to wait for CDOT, so we’ve decided to start construction anyway,” Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai told The Sentinel earlier this month. “Basically, all we did was remove the condition of waiting for CDOT before we began building.”
Mesa County and the town of Collbran also are working on their own middle-mile projects, and they, too, are concerned about being able to use whatever grant money they have to get these jobs done before coming up against any spending deadlines.
“As somebody that does not have broadband at my house, I understand the need for it, and the rush that the communities are going through because their grants might have time limits on them,” Lorme said.
He added that local governments shouldn’t wait, much less abandon, their projects just because it takes time for CDOT to determine how and where they can connect because that will happen, even if it takes time to get there.
Lorme is encouraging them to work directly with CDOT leadership teams, assuring them that a solution will be found to address whatever issues arise.
That process takes time because agreements on accessing the fiber must include who maintains those connections, what happens if there is an accidental fiber cut and who is responsible for fixing it, he said.
The entire right-of-way process could take anywhere from a year to two, Lorme said.
Earlier this week, Lorme’s division meet with the CDOT Transportation Commission to propose a new fee schedule for right-of-way access to its easements, something he hopes the commission adopts at its April meeting.
Once that’s done, the department will be in a better position to move more quickly in reaching agreements with local projects, he said.
“We’ll launch that as soon as we get all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed, but that should speed things up,” he said. “It is, unfortunately, a state government and can be cumbersome at times, but we are definitely doing the best we can.”
PROJECT THOR
Nathan Walowitz, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments’ regional broadband director, said the group’s THOR project has had tremendous success since it finalized its connection to CDOT’s line in 2018.
While that process took some time, since then there have been no issues working with the department, Walowitz said.
“They were open with us. They disclosed where they had access points, and they shared maps of where their infrastructure was and where we could connect,” he said.
“Getting the contract done and pulling all of our requirements and their requirements together, it took awhile, a couple of years,” he added. “Since then, they’ve been responsive to our requests, and they’ve asked for assistance at times, and we responded as we could.”
Today, the THOR network has an expandable 100-gigabyte fiber loop connecting 14 communities in northwest Colorado, from Clear Creek County to Moffat. That network includes about 400 miles of leased segments of existing public and private lines, and 178 miles of CDOT fiber from Glenwood Springs to Denver.
Walowitz said he is aware that some local governments are facing issues with CDOT, and suggested they have patience. It will happen, and they will be glad they moved forward, he said.
“Patience, keep going, keep working with the CDOT process,” Walowitz said. “We found our relationship with CDOT to be beneficial, and we hope that they will, too. We look forward to them being able to come to a final agreement with CDOT so that they can build out and make the network extraordinary successful.”
Meanwhile, several private providers are working to get that final mile connected with homes and businesses.
Highline, for example, is a provider that operates in Colorado and several other states.
It announced just last week the completion of fiber connections to more than 1,500 homes in Grand Junction, specifically in neighborhoods south of Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The company, which specializes in providing high-speed internet in underserved areas, plans to expand its network to Fruitvale and neighborhoods north of Patterson Road. It also hopes to tap into Mesa County’s planned middle-mile line when it is completed, which could be sometime next year, Davis said.
Davis said the goal is to have a fiber loop around the county that local providers could tap into.
— Staff writer Ryan Biller contributed to this story.