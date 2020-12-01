The Colorado Department of Transportation has finalized its design to rework the intersection between the Interstate-70 Business Loop and Broadway Avenue (First Street and Grand Avenue) while expanding and upgrading the roadway.
This project is the fifth phase of CDOT’s plan to upgrade I-70B, which began at 24 Road and has been working its way east. In this phase, CDOT will be upgrading the road from Mulberry Street to Rood Avenue and converting the I-70B intersection with Broadway Avenue into a four-way intersection, starting in the spring of 2021.
“The final design for transportation improvements includes roadway widening, property access consolidation, improved street connections, separation of bi-directional traffic, improved bike and pedestrian connections and utility infrastructure upgrades,” CDOT Project Manager Matt Casey said in a virtual presentation on the project.
The new plan will remove the one-way access to First Street from the south and convert it into a two-way T-intersection. It will also add a frontage road to the west of I-70B.
Businesses in the area had expressed their concerns about access to their properties because of this change. Fly’n Roosters owner Jason Steed said CDOT did work with local businesses, but he thinks it will hurt access to his restaurant.
“As far as access to the place, it is what it is,” Steed said. “With change everyone will get used to different ways to get in and out of places. I think the overall access is going to be a problem for a little bit.”
Roosters, 200 Grand Avenue, is one of several businesses in the small shopping plaza.
Steed said CDOT made some accommodations for the businesses in the area. He said the plan will allow for some additional parking near his restaurant, which he said is helpful.
“There were a lot of changes,” Steed said. “There was a lot of give and take on both sides. I think it just basically came down to time. It’s time, we have to make a decision.”
CDOT Grand Junction Resident Engineer Kaity Clark said some alternative designs proposed by local businesses were looked at, but determined to not be ideal for traffic safety. She said they did listen to feedback from business owners and residents and made adjustments to the design. She said the final design with the four-way intersection and frontage road was the best option.
“That intersection of north First and I-70B and (Highway) 340 (Broadway Avenue) is a five-way intersection right now and doesn’t really meet drivers’ expectations,” Clark said. “With the improvements we have identified, it changes it more to a conventional four-way intersection with a T-intersection for North First Street and really simplifies it for people who aren’t familiar with the area.”
Bicycle Outfitters Store Manager Blaine Rainey said he was mainly concerned with the traffic impacts during the construction. He said he hadn’t reviewed the final design, but thought construction traffic could impact his business, located at 537 N. First Street.
“With the construction it will be an inconvenience, but there will be different ways to get to the store,” Rainey said. “We’ll get something figured out.”
During construction, which will begin in late April or early May, Clark said they will be requiring the contractor to maintain access for businesses. She said they are looking at other options to help minimize the construction impact.
“We are also looking at closing down the available lanes for construction,” Clark said. “Similar to what they did for construction out there just this last month, narrowing it down to one lane in each direction to allow for more space for construction to get in there and get the work done quicker.”
Most construction should be completed by late fall, Clark said, and CDOT is considering stopping construction during the 2021 holiday season from mid-November through December, to help businesses in the area. She said if there is additional work, like landscaping, it would be completed in 2022.
One of the new features of the plan are multi-modal paths, which connect to some of the existing paths in the area. Clark said that was an aspect of the project she was excited to see.
“A big highlight is that pedestrian aspect where we’ve made lots of improvements with the paths in the corridor in this coming project,” Clark said. “I think that (connectivity) will really be realized once it’s fully built.”
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said the City has been involved with CDOT since the initial Environmental Assessment was done in 2008. The City Council reviewed the proposal in February and Prall said staff have reviewed it as well.
“I know the intersection is going to be different, but I think CDOT has done a very good job at coming up with a well vetted solution that balances the needs of the community and getting regional traffic through our downtown area, as well as taking into consideration all those different business accesses,” Prall said.
The City has been upgrading its utility infrastructure in that area over the past several years in anticipation of the project. Most recently it replaced a sewer line. Prall said the I-70B corridor hadn’t seen any investment for about 50 years and the City was happy to see this project moving forward.
“We’re really encouraged about CDOT’s investment in continuing to rebuild that infrastructure and expand that infrastructure to be able to handle the growth that’s anticipated here for the next 50 years,” Prall said.