Bustang moved its pick-up location in Grand Junction from the old Greyhound station at Fifth Street and Ute Avenue to the Grand Valley Transit facility at South Avenue and Fifth Street in January, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is happy with the results so far.
That space is good because Bustang riders can connect to Grand Valley Transit and Greyhound buses, according to CDOT Bus Operations Manager Kyle French.
The Greyhound stop was also shifted to South Street in January.
“The move was actually great for us,” French said.
French said Bustang’s west line, which operates daily between Denver and Grand Junction, just had its second-highest June ridership count to date (after June, 2019), and added nearly 1,000 riders over May’s numbers.
In May, 2,379 people rode the west line, French said, and in June 3,378 people rode the west line.
Ridership numbers are similarly positive for the Outrider route between Grand Junction and Durango, which also operates daily.
According to CDOT, 393 people rode the Outrider in June, up from 295 in May.
Bustang riders are no longer required to practice social distancing (they still have to wear masks), which has helped ridership, French said.
Bustang is planning on adding an Outrider line between Grand Junction Regional Airport and Telluride in August, French said.
“Bustang and Outrider, we have a lot of growth ahead of us this year,” French said.