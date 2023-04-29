Getting through Clifton on U.S. Highway 6 requires navigating a sea of orange cones, temporary traffic lights and flaggers, but the end result will be a safer environment for motorists and Clifton residents, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Clifton project is the largest road construction project planned for 2023 by CDOT said Elise Thatcher, Northwest Colorado regional communications manager. Crews will work through 2023 with an anticipated completion of the project in fall 2024.
“The good thing is that it really will improve the safety and flow in that area,” Thatcher said. “We’re putting in two roundabouts, which will help reduce the number of opportunities for crashes.”
CDOT and contractor United Companies began work on U.S. Highway 6 in Clifton last November. It will add roundabouts at the intersections of First and Fifth streets and a second eastbound lane. In addition to the road improvements there will be improved pedestrian and bike infrastructure.
Thatcher said the construction is transitioning from mostly utility work to some temporary asphalt paving, as well as sidewalk, curb and gutter placement work. She said the traffic pattern through the construction zone may be changing from week to week, so drivers should pay extra attention when in the work zone.
“That will continue to take place where folks may be driving in one lane one week that’s a little different from the previous week,” Thatcher said. “That’s to make sure crews are getting that prep work done at different places along those intersections where that needs to get done before we can continue on with the next work on the project.”
The Clifton project is part of a larger effort by CDOT to improve Highway 6 in Mesa County. Last year it repaved and installed new medians on the North Avenue section of Highway 6. Thatcher said crews will have the final work on that project completed by early May.
Crews are also working on improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and 20 Road between Grand Junction and Fruita. A traffic light will be installed and the alignment of the intersection will be improved, Thatcher said. That work is expected to be completed in August.
“Those are part of a larger 10-year plan statewide for improvements to specific roadways,” Thatcher said. “In this case it’s to Highway 6. It’s at a couple different locations in the valley, but it is part of a larger effort to make sure certain roadways are getting improved.”
I-70 ROADWORK
The Highway 6 project isn’t the only roadwork planned for the Clifton area this year. CDOT will also be milling and resurfacing four to five miles of I-70B near the intersection of 32 Road starting later this spring or early summer, Thatcher said. CDOT will also do some improvements to frontage roads in that area and install new guardrails and fencing.
Starting next week CDOT will be working on a resurfacing project on I-70 just east of De Beque. It will cover three miles from milepost 65 to 68. It will also include guardrail replacement, rumble strip installation and some bridge repair, Thatcher said.
“This project will create a smoother, safer ride for residents and commuters on this busy section of I-70 that is critical for the Western Slope,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release “CDOT is committed to improvements along the entire I-70 corridor. These surface and safety improvements are part of that effort and build on efforts last year across the corridor, including in nearby stretches close to Rifle.”
There will be some lane closures due to the De Beque project, but no full closures. There is also another I-70 project farther east. That is not in Mesa County, but the two projects could cause some delays for commuters or people traveling to the mountains.
“Even though we do not anticipate full closures or traffic holds, with the two combined (projects) with lane closures it’s good to plan about 10 minutes extra travel time,” Thatcher said.
CDOT is planning other resurfacing and road work projects along I-70, including at Vail pass and in the Frisco area, which could cause delays in those areas.
“Make sure you are planning for extra travel time if you are heading to Denver and a big thank you to everybody for their patience with our crews,” Thatcher said. “It’s important for everybody to be able to go home at the end of the day, whether it’s customers or workers who are out there on the roadway.”
REGIONAL PROJECTS
For drivers heading south, Thatcher said there are multiple projects planned for both U.S. Highways 50 and 550.
There are two CDOT projects planned between Montrose and Ridgway that could cause delays. Thatcher said Montrose County will also be making improvements to an intersection along the corridor.
“If you are heading down to the San Juans to get a break from the hotter temperatures, be prepared for extra travel time,” Thatcher said.
The Highway 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project between Montrose and Gunnison is still underway. Nighttime closures are possible through July, Thatcher said. The project is continuing through the summer and there could be daytime lane closures, according to us50info.com.
PLANNED PROJECTS
The next phase of CDOT’s years-long reconstruction of I-70B in downtown Grand Junction is in final design. The Phase 6 improvements will stretch from Rood Avenue to Third Street.
The design phase is expected to be completed this year with a public information session planned for August, according to CDOT. It is set to begin construction in 2024.
The improvements will widen the road to three lanes in each direction, soften the curve onto First Street, improve the median and add pedestrian and bike infrastructure to this section of I-70B.
The next phase of this project — between Third and Sixth streets — is moving from preliminary design to final design.
CDOT is moving forward on a preliminary design for one roundabout on Highway 6 in Palisade. This is following a study last year, which gathered community feedback. The roundabout would be at the intersection of Highway 6 and Elberta Avenue, which leads to the Palisade I-70 exit.
CDOT is currently working with local stakeholders to develop an Access Control Plan for Highway 6 in Palisade. It plans to have public engagement on the plan this summer.
Construction of the Highway 6 project in Palisade could begin as soon as 2025 depending on the availability of funding.