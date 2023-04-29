Getting through Clifton on U.S. Highway 6 requires navigating a sea of orange cones, temporary traffic lights and flaggers, but the end result will be a safer environment for motorists and Clifton residents, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Clifton project is the largest road construction project planned for 2023 by CDOT said Elise Thatcher, Northwest Colorado regional communications manager. Crews will work through 2023 with an anticipated completion of the project in fall 2024.

Tags