The Colorado Department of Transportation, Grand Junction and Mesa County are looking into developing conceptual plans for a possible mobility hub in the Grand Valley.
Such a hub would serve as a focal point for residents and visitors to access multimodal transportation options in a central location.
Options for such a hub could include services such as Greyhound, Bustang, Grand Valley Transit, passenger rail, rideshare connections and a slew of nonmotorized transportation, such as biking, bike parking, scooters, e-bikes and access for walkers.
According to CDOT, all of those things are available in the valley, but they are not all tied together. The study could consider a single hub or a system of them.
The three entities hope to get grants to help pay for the study.
To help get it off the ground, the three entities are seeking initial input from area residents, and have launched an online survey to get gather ideas.
To participate in that survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrandJunctionMobilityHub_Apr2021.
Authorities are investigating the death of a female whose body was found north of Rifle.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it responded about 2 p.m. on Wednesday to a call about a body discovered in a field about 75-100 yards west of Colorado Highway 13 near mile marker 3.
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office was contacted and an autopsy ordered. Sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe said no identification was found on the body.
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Utah man who was killed by an officer last March is suing the police department for civil rights violations, claiming that the officer had no reason to chase after and shoot the man that night.
Salt Lake County prosecutors recently determined that Omar Flores, a police officer with the Unified Police Department in the Salt Lake City area, was not justified in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Bryan Peña-Valencia.
The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in Utah’s U.S. District Court, claims there was no basis for the police pursuit or the use of deadly force, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Peña-Valencia was driving in his car the night of March 21, 2020, when Flores and another officer, Shane Scrivner, attempted to pull him over while they were investigating an unrelated matter.
The officers found him later on after he had crashed his car and ran away on foot, and they chased him into a backyard. Cornered against a fence, police alleged that Peña-Valencia then reached for something in his waistband, prompting Flores to shoot. The lawsuit contends, however, that Peña-Valencia was complying when Flores shot him.
The department said that no body-worn camera footage of the shooting is available.
Bob Sykes, attorney for the family, said that evidence will show Flores shot Peña-Valencia five more times after the first shot while he was on the ground, KSTU-TV reported.