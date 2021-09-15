The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking into making changes to U.S. Highway 6 in Palisade, including a potential redesign of the intersection with Elberta Avenue.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said surveying work has started for the town’s project extending sidewalks to Palisade High School. However, she said the town might not get to work on that project as soon as it had planned.
“We were hoping to start construction on those sidewalks this spring, but it’s being held up a little bit because there is more funding coming down,” Hawkinson said. “(CDOT is) thinking they might be able to fix the Elberta intersection so it’s safer.”
Hawkinson said she was not sure what a redesigned intersection there would look like. Elberta is one of the main routes into town from Interstate 70 and sees a significant amount of traffic, especially during the town’s festivals.
CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said the potential intersection project was identified as part of a larger study of the entire corridor between Clifton and Palisade.
“We completed a US Highway 6 Clifton to Palisade Project Prioritization Study in January of this year,” Thatcher said. “One of the improvements identified in the study was a potential project between 37 1/10 Road to Iowa Ave. in Palisade.”
The details of the project are still being defined and will be determined after the completion of a traffic analysis. The exact changes to the intersection at Elberta and Highway 6 have not been determined, but a roundabout is a potential solution if warranted by the traffic analysis, according to CDOT.
Part of the delay in the sidewalk project is due to the state wanting the two projects to not conflict, if it is able to rework that intersection. The town already has the funding for its project through a CDOT Transportation Alternatives Program Grant.
“We’re trying to work out, since we have the TAP Grant funding for $1 million, how does that work so we’re not putting something in that they might turn around and tear out later,” Hawkinson said.
At least part of the sidewalk project will move forward. Hawkinson said they are hoping to install the portion between Palisade High School and where the frontage roads along Highway 6 start.
“We’re working on the design work there so students aren’t on the highway walking,” Hawkinson said.
Thatcher said CDOT is currently requesting design proposals from consulting firms to complete the design work along the U.S. 6 corridor all the way between Clifton and Palisade.
“Big picture is we’re asking for design proposals for what it could look like in between Clifton and Palisade,” Thatcher said.
OTHER PROJECTS
Palisade is continuing to seek funding for two other large projects it hopes to tackle — the proposed medical clinic on the old high school building site and a sewer line connection to the Clifton Sanitation District’s wastewater treatment facility.
The town is hoping a small amount of funding can be secured for each project through federal earmarks, Hawkinson said.
“We requested $800,000 for the engineering design for the pipeline to Clifton,” Hawkinson said. “Then $1 million to help us build the clinic. I was told we’d know in December if we’re awarded the funds or not.”
The money for the clinic would not be quite enough to fully fund that project. Hawkinson said, combined with the $1.5 million provided by the county using American Rescue Plan funds, it would leave the town about $1 million short.
“We’d still like to come up with $700,000, possibly another million,” Hawkinson said. “We’re thinking it’s a $3.5 million project. So we’re going to start a fundraising campaign here hopefully soon to see if we can come up with another $1 million.”
Asbestos remediation work is set to begin on the old high school building in October and will take around three months to complete, Hawkinson said.