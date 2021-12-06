Over the Thanksgiving holiday period, 11 drivers in Colorado were killed on the road. The state hadn’t had that many deaths on its highways around Thanksgiving time since 2008.
Citing the effect drugs and alcohol had in bolstering that total, the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with ride-share service Uber to provide $10,000 in ride credits (valued at $15 each) to encourage more Coloradans to travel responsibly from family gatherings and holiday parties.
This program is called the “Ultimate Party Host” campaign.
Through Jan. 3, 2022, Coloradans can use the code “HOLIDAYSAFE” in the promotions section of the Uber app to redeem their $15 ride credit. Ride credits are available statewide, are limited to one use per person, and must be used between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The “Ultimate Party Host” campaign is part of a Governor’s Highway Safety Administration (GHSA) program that has launched in Colorado and four other states.
With a month left in the year, 2021 has had 220 impaired-driving fatalities in the state, up 15% from last year and accounting for 36% of all driver fatalities (617, a 6% increase) this year.
If December follows trends, 2021 will go down as the deadliest year on Colorado roads since 2004.
“There are already too many families that will have empty chairs at the dinner table this holiday season because of the pandemic,” said administration Executive Director Jonathan Adkins in a CDOT statement.
“It’s tragic and frustrating to see even more lives lost on our roads from completely preventable drunk and drug-impaired driving crashes. GHSA is proud to partner with Uber to help Colorado provide drivers a safe and convenient alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired.”
Law enforcement officials statewide will be especially targeting impaired driving from Dec. 15 through Dec. 29 as part of the “Heat Is On” campaign, so the “Ultimate Party Host” campaign is arriving at the right time for holiday party enthusiasts.