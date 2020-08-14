As the Pine Gulch Fire rages north of Grand Junction and now into Garfield County, quickly rising up the list of the biggest wildfires in Colorado history, a different fire on the Western Slope pales in comparison in size but has drastically altered the traveling plans of anyone driving through the Rocky Mountains.
The Grizzly Creek Fire in the Glenwood Canyon continues to burn, growing past 6,500 acres Thursday. As a result, Interstate 70 through the canyon was closed earlier this week with no timetable to reopen.
“(Driving through the canyon is) not pleasant,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Northwest Region Communications Manager Elise Thatcher. “Still smoking and burning sections along the interstate. It’s extremely smoky. In some places, we’ve had rockfall.”
The fire has left travelers scrambling for alternate routes, which has also led to problems on the roads.
The alternate route that immediately stood out to travelers was Colorado Highway 82, which takes travelers south through Aspen before reaching Independence Pass to rejoin the interstate near Frisco. However, Highway 82 has now been closed along with I-70.
CDOT said the highway had to be closed.
“What we’ve encountered for the past few days was lots of traffic, specifically commercial traffic that was too long to fit on the roadway,” Thatcher said. “There’s a length restriction on that roadway. Unfortunately, we had vehicles going up that were too long and were causing either crashes or delays and then we’d have to clear those crashes, causing other safety closures. We have a safety closure in place now that will continue until further notice. That’s to make sure we’re preventing unsafe conditions on that road.”
The route that CDOT recommends for travelers looking to traverse the mountains is via U.S. Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 285. The driving time between Grand Junction and Denver is approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes.
Another route that isn’t closed, but is highly discouraged by CDOT officials, is Colorado Highway 13, a two-lane leading from Rifle through Meeker to Craig for drivers hoping to drive north to Steamboat Springs, and south from there to reach the interstate.
“We do not recommend taking Colorado Highway 13 because the road has a construction project on it and we’ve paused that construction because we know there will be some additional detour traffic while Glenwood Canyon is closed,” Thatcher said. “There’s a section of the roadway that’s not paved and, as you can imagine, we don’t want to send a lot of traffic, especially a lot of heavy commercial traffic, on a roadway that isn’t paved. Also, because it’s in the middle of a construction project, it’s going to end up having delays a lot more quickly if there’s a lot of additional traffic on it compared to, for example, the recommended route, which is Highway 50 and 285.”
Such commercial traffic includes distribution for grocery stores like City Market, which are experiencing delivery delays of several hours, according to Jessica Trowbridge, a spokesperson for City Market.
“Due to the unfortunate Grizzly Creek Fire we are redirecting our trucks and anticipate a 6-8 hour delay in our deliveries. Our teams are working diligently to get products to all impacted stores as quickly as possible,” Trowbridge said in an email statement.
The detours have led to slightly increased traffic for towns both north and south of the interstate. Restaurant owners in Gunnison reported a slight rise in cars on Main Street, although they also acknowledged that August tends to see more traffic in the town regardless because of college students moving in, as well as tourism.
A state-mandated Incident Management team is in charge of monitoring and extinguishing the fire. It will decide when I-70 and Highway 82 will be open again, not CDOT.
However, CDOT and the Grizzly Creek Fire’s Incident Management team are working in tandem to decide when the canyon will be open for drivers again. At the fire’s current rate, that reopening might not happen particularly soon.
“Our first element is making sure the road is safe from any actual fire danger, and at this time, it does not meet that level of requirement,” Thatcher said. “Once we get to that point, we’ll start working to assess other levels of safety. At this point, we’re at square one, if you will. It would be nice if anyone could predict wildfire behavior, but we can’t.