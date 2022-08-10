CDOT reviews Glenwood Canyon safety protocols

Trucks line up alone east-bound Interstate 70 at mile marker 123.5 in Glenwood Canyon to transport excavated dirt from the Blue Gulch area of Colorado River Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Last summer’s mudslides in the area impacted by the Grizzly Creek Fire damaged the roadway and diverted the river from its original channel.
Photos courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation
The debris flows that have closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon are something that wasn’t foreseen when the construction was completed in 1992. The Grizzly Creek Fire burned away most of the vegetation near the highway and the resulting burn scar, below, has sent debris flowing onto I-70 during recent rainfall.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and partner agencies continue to assess the safety protocol in place for Interstate 70, rest areas and the recreation path in Glenwood Canyon.
The goal is to continue to review how effective the protocol has been in protecting the traveling public, and whether the protocol needs to be adjusted while maintaining safety in the canyon, a CDOT news release said.
During an assessment in early July, CDOT met with the National Weather Service and U.S. Geological Survey. Team members reviewed closure data, weather forecasts, safety incidents in the canyon and other factors.
When reviewing these factors in mid-July, CDOT and partner agencies determined the current protocol is the most effective at keeping the traveling public safe.
The safety protocol may be adjusted if those changes allow crews to continue keeping Glenwood Canyon safe for the traveling public.
“(Closures) are necessary to protect the traveling public. We have been fortunate to have little to no flooding in the canyon during the 2022 monsoon season,” said Region 3 Transportation Director Jason Smith. “However, the season is not over, and the canyon is still at a high risk for mudslides and debris flows.”
The current I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Protocol:
If a flash flood watch is issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon, CDOT will have personnel and equipment on standby in preparation for a closure. Employees are stationed at closure points at exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and exit 133 (Dotsero). Crews will also be on standby at exit 87 (West Rifle). During a flash flood watch, crews will evacuate and close rest areas in Glenwood Canyon and the recreation path.
Evacuating travelers from the rest areas and recreation path requires significant time, so closing those locations ahead of time is necessary to allow a swift and safe evacuation of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon if a closure is needed.
If there is a flash flood warning issued for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will close I-70 in Glenwood Canyon from Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to Exit 133 (Dotsero). A closure point will also be in place at exit 87 (West Rifle) to detour eastbound traffic onto northbound Colorado Highway 13.
All traffic in Glenwood Canyon will immediately be evacuated from I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.
The rest areas and path will be closed and evacuated. CDOT’s COtrip.org website and smartphone app will display closure information in the alerts and on the map.
Motorists will continue to have access to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley.
Having an additional closure point west of Glenwood Springs allows CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and partner agencies to safely manage a closure, allowing emergency vehicles to pass through closure points and without requiring motorists to wait on I-70 for an extended period.
The National Weather Service is the agency that issues flash flood watch and flash flood warning alerts for the burn scar and Glenwood Canyon area.
Motorists are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts if they are traveling through the area, and can sign up for the alerts through the NWS or preferred weather monitoring app.
The safety closure protocol described above will also be used for a closure due to a vehicle crash in the canyon.