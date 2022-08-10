 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CDOT reviews Glenwood Canyon safety protocols

  • Updated
CDOT reviews Glenwood Canyon safety protocols

The Colorado Department of Transportation and partner agencies continue to assess the safety protocol in place for Interstate 70, rest areas and the recreation path in Glenwood Canyon.

Glenwood canyon

Trucks line up alone east-bound Interstate 70 at mile marker 123.5 in Glenwood Canyon to transport excavated dirt from the Blue Gulch area of Colorado River Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Last summer’s mudslides in the area impacted by the Grizzly Creek Fire damaged the roadway and diverted the river from its original channel.

The goal is to continue to review how effective the protocol has been in protecting the traveling public, and whether the protocol needs to be adjusted while maintaining safety in the canyon, a CDOT news release said.

CDOT Glenwood Canyon mudslide debris 2021

A photo from Aug. 8 2021 shows the damage that was created to the eastboud lanes of the interstate in Glenwood Canyon and the heavy debris that made its way onto the bike path and into the river.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK