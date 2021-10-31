featured CDOT seeking public comment on North Ave. resurfacing project By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Oct 31, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Colorado Department of Transportation is soliciting public feedback on a project working on North Avenue from First Street east to the Interstate 70 Business Loop.According to CDOT, improvements in the area include resurfacing the roadway and installing medians.Designs have been finalized, according to CDOT, and now the organization is looking for public comment. Comments can be submitted through Nov. 19. Those interested in commenting can email cdot_us6northaveimprovements@state.co.us.Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the spring and finish next fall, according to CDOT.According to CDOT, motorists could see reduced lanes, lower speed limits and longer wait times during construction.Work will be done at night and business access will be maintained, according to CDOT. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cdot Highway Project Wait Time Motorist Longer Comment Feedback Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView