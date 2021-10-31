The Colorado Department of Transportation is soliciting public feedback on a project working on North Avenue from First Street east to the Interstate 70 Business Loop.

According to CDOT, improvements in the area include resurfacing the roadway and installing medians.

Designs have been finalized, according to CDOT, and now the organization is looking for public comment.

Comments can be submitted through Nov. 19. Those interested in commenting can email cdot_us6northaveimprovements@state.co.us.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the spring and finish next fall, according to CDOT.

According to CDOT, motorists could see reduced lanes, lower speed limits and longer wait times during construction.

Work will be done at night and business access will be maintained, according to CDOT.