The culvert under Interstate 70 that provides access to the Mount Garfield trail head needs to be replaced and the Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on its proposed options.
Due to restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, CDOT has a virtual presentation on its Mount Garfield Culvert Study, as well as ways for the public to find additional information about the project, at codot.gov/projects/mtgarfieldculvertstudy.
The study includes an evaluation of the culvert, which has a sufficiency rating of 22.4 out of 100.
This rating indicates sufficient deficiencies, according to a statement from the department of transportation, and its location below I-70 makes it of high priority.
“The box culvert has been identified as a critical culvert in poor condition and has been recommended for replacement. Left unmitigated, the existing concrete box culvert could fail structurally, potentially leading to severe damage to I-70 and altering access to the trail head and adjacent properties,” CDOT states on the project website.
The study shows that the culvert has cracking and bulging of the walls, settling and collects standing water. A CDOT spokesperson said there is no time frame estimated for when the culvert could fail.
There are several options for how to replace the culvert and maintain access to the trail head on the other side of the culvert. Those options include eliminating access to the trail head from the culvert and routing traffic to a frontage road that travels along the north side of I-70 accessed off of 33 Road. They also have options to replace the culvert and allow pedestrian traffic, replace it with a similar box culvert with one-lane of traffic or increase access to two lanes of traffic.
The options were identified through a two-step review process that looked at several factors, including whether it would improve the safety of I-70 and maintain access to the trail head and for nearby property owners.
Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said CDOT has provided information to the town on the proposed project. She said the Board of Trustees has not weighed in on the project as it is outside the town’s boundary.
CDOT is collecting public input through Nov. 20. Feedback can be submitted through the project website, by email, with a printed comment form or by telephone. Following the comment period CDOT will prepare its final recommendations and hold a stakeholder meeting in December.
In 2021 it will identify funding for the project. CDOT has regular funding for culvert work and anticipates it would have enough to fund the project, a CDOT spokesperson said. It will know in 2021 if the project has funding that year.