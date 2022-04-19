A project bringing infrastructure improvements to U.S. Highway 6 in Clifton is set to begin construction later this spring, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A public open house is being held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clifton Community Center to discuss the project, which will stretch from Helena Street to just east of Clifton Elementary School and include a new gas line on the south side of F Road and moving existing overhead electric, television and telephone lines underground.
CDOT Engineer Kaity Clark said the Clifton project will be a long-duration project similar to CDOT's work on the Interstate 70 business loop in Grand Junction.
In the fall, CDOT is scheduled to construct water lines, storm sewers, sanitary sewers and irrigation lines in the project area.
After that, CDOT is slated to install new sidewalks and crosswalks, adjust traffic signals and install roundabouts at 1st Street and 5th Street.
Access to businesses, schools and fire stations will be maintained during construction, Clark said.
"These infrastructure upgrades are intended to improve safety for all users (motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users), provide suitable spaces for people to walk, roll, and bike along the corridor, and improve the operational issues that currently result in vehicular delays, back-ups at intersections, and congestion," CDOT said in a press release.
Meanwhile, a project resurfacing parts of U.S. 6 to just east of Palisade started in early April, and paving should start within the next few weeks, Clark said.
Work on that project also includes ADA ramp replacement, guardrail replacement and striping on U.S. 6, and resurfacing on 32 Road. Motorists traveling both roadways should expect delays of about 10 minutes.
The U.S. 6 North Avenue resurfacing project is also scheduled to begin in late spring.
"Those sections of road are getting much-needed improvement," Clark said.
Clark urged motorists to be patient with delays caused by the work.
"We're going to his the ground running, getting started on a lot of projects," Clark said. "We're going to be busy for most of the summer."